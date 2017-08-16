An Interview with The Big Easy: Start Spreading The News

As part of Unsigned Band Week, we caught up with local artist Stephen Berthomieux of The Big Easy to learn all about his band’s formation, their new single, “Lipstick Covered Beers,” and more. Learn all about The Big Easy in the interview below:

Where are you all from?

Originally from Jersey but now I’m located in Brooklyn. So at this point we’re all kind of from all over.

How long have you been a band and how did you get started?

So I started playing under The Big Easy about four years ago. It all started when my previous band broke up and I decided to keep on writing on my own. At first I was just playing under my own name, Stephen Berthomieux, but by the second show we decided on The Big Easy.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

That’s tough, everyone has their own view as to what we (or whoever) sounds like. I’d say it’s indie rock primarily but there’s definitely some punk, lo-fi, post-punk, and poppy elements as well.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

We just released the single “Lipstick Covered Beers” which is a cut off our upcoming EP, No Good News. It’s due out later this year. It was recorded in Jersey City, NJ with some good buddies of mine. It’s produced by Tom Warren, who is always a joy to work with, and engineered by Carson Kopp, The Great.

What is your writing and recording process like?

I wouldn’t say there is a set process of how these things happen. But for the most part, I typically write the music and the parts first. After that I’ll do some bedroom demos and then either go straight to the studio with them and record as many parts as I can or bring the demos to the rest of The Big Easy and flesh them out there before recording.

What are current projects you are working on?

Well right now I am currently in the process of writing our debut full-length. No time frame as to when that’ll be heard but what I can say is that it’s more than halfway finished. There’s also another EP to be released before the full-length as well but I can’t speak too much about that just yet.

What is your favorite memory as a band?

Oh there’s so many! We’ve had some pretty fun times on tour but I’d say maybe one of the times we’ve played Champagne Jam. It’s an annual fest hosted by The Front Bottoms at Webster Hall, NYC. We’ve had the pleasure of playing it twice and both times were sold out.

What are your goals for the future as a band?

I try not to have too many expectations about the future. Anything can happen, I just hope for the best. So the goal/plan is to just keep playing, writing, and to hopefully make something meaningful even after it’s all said and done.

Where can readers find your music?