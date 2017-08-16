North Jersey Notes: Cory Singer, Weapons Of Anew, Madysin Hatter and More!

I don’t normally write about just singer/songwriters. I normally feature bands. But when a really good singer/songwriter comes across my plate, they should be recognized. Such is the case with Cory Singer, who fits his namesake, but is also a really great songwriter. I was only able to catch two songs on Spotify. One was an older song called “Rico” and the other was a recently released track called “Goodbye Felicia,” which has been my wife’s favorite saying lately. Anyway, the “Goodbye Felicia” song has been stuck in my head for the last two days. When a song sticks in your head that long, it’s usually a good song!

North Jersey native Cory Singer is an accomplished singer/songwriter and performer, who has performed in arenas in front of thousands and on community stages around the country. According to his bio, in 2011, Cory was an NJ Perry Award nominee. He’s a self-taught guitarist who’s only been playing a little over a year, but he says, “When I sing and feel the strings on my fingers, I am transported to a place where only good things happen.” Cory is also a choir performer and has shared his rendition of the national anthem at minor league ballparks, as well as charity events around the country. His passion for singing and writing original music is inspirational, uplifting and encouraging for people to live out the passions they have in their hearts. Fans of Cory’s voice can tell you that his voice is inspiring and his delivery is simply captivating. Cory is not only an amazing musician and songwriter, he’s also proud philanthropist. He’s more than proud to share, with anyone who will listen, that he has Asperger’s and Tourette’s syndrome. He has been advocating these through various charity platforms for the past four years. Cory’s motto is “Focus On Your Abilities, Not Your Disabilities”. He’s also a proud supporter of Autism Awareness and Advocacy Groups Nationwide, as well as a supporter of Animal Welfare and our country’s Veterans.

Cory hopes his music and performing career will inspire children and adults to chase their dreams because his dreams are certainly coming true. Cory will be bringing his talents to Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ on Oct. 14 with Man On A Wing, Black Light Circle, and Broken Angels. I might have to get up there and see Cory perform “Goodbye Felicia” live. For more on Cory Singer, visit CorySingerMusic.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brothers Ray West and Chris Manfre and their new band Weapons of Anew finally have a release date for their debut CD, The Collision of Love and Hate. The CD will be released on Sept. 15 by way of OK Good Records. I’ve heard the majority of the CD and it’s amazing! Great musicianship on this record and of course, with my old bandmate Ray Ray West singing, you know that has to be audio gold. Weapons of Anew previewed the majority of these songs earlier in the year when they went on tour with Alter Bridge. The songs got a great response before anyone even had a chance to hear them on CD. For more on Weapons of Anew and to find out where they’re playing next, visit WeaponsOfAnew.com.

Congrats to my buddy Madysin Hatter on the birth of her son, Jack Robert William Burgoyne. Madysin also sent me a copy of her take on the Aerosmith classic “Nobody’s Fault” with guitarist Rob Bailey back in March, and for some reason it resurfaced last week, so I popped it in the CD player in my truck. I have to say Madysin did a killer job on this song. I love when an artist covers a song, but put their spin on it. For more on Madysin Hatter, visit MadysinHatter.com. Sorry this took so long, Madysin, and congrats again!

And finally, some exciting news for me and my boys in Rahway. We were recently added to the upcoming “sold out” Greta Van Fleet show in the Chandelier Lobby at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, PA next Friday night, Aug. 25. Also performing is Goodbye June. Then, the following evening, we head to the BK, The Lucky 13 Saloon in Brooklyn, on Aug. 26 to share the stage with our brothers from Drella, Lethal Affection, Crimshaw and Brand of Julez. This will be a busy weekend and I hope to see some of you at these shows. For more info on Rahway, visit RahwayBand.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

8/17—The Neverends/Why Lions/Tura Lura—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/18—Incognito Theory/Reality Suite/Sexy Suzn’ Project/Unidentified Remains/Danger Danger—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

8/19—Inside Riptide at “Rock the Canal Music Festival”—High Force Canal Park, Wharton, NJ

8/19—FIXER—DROM, NYC

8/19—Ashley Mckinley/Sutton Thomas/Out of Bounds/Triple Addiction—Paul’s Tavern, Lake Como, NJ

8/19—Stabbing Westward/Panzie*–Gramercy Theatre, NYC

8/19—Holy Smoke/Shadowplay/Distorted Sun/Kid Felix—Harper’s Pub, Clementon, NJ

8/19—Surf and Flesh/AMORA/Castors Hollow/Voices In Vain—The Alternative Gallery, Allentown, PA

8/20—Black Light Circle/Broken Angels/Behind the Bullet—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/24—Ixion Lux/Dissentience— Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/25—Rahway/Greta Van Fleet/Goodbye June—Chandelier Lobby in the F.M. Kirby Center, Wilkes-Barre, PA

8/25—Bumblefoot/The Last Internationale/Anthems for Autumn/Steve Bello/War for the Crown—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

8/26—Rahway/ Drella/Lethal Affection/Crimshaw/Brand of Julez—Lucky 13 Saloon, Brooklyn, NY

8/26—Ride for Dime Inaugural East Coast Event—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

8/26—ANAKA—Steeplechase Beer Garden, NYC

8/27—Rock Against Dystrophy featuring Ashes Of Your Enemy/Diesel America/Broken Past/Psychoprism/Rock Against Dystrophy All-Stars 2017—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

8/30—Eye Hate God/Cro-Mag/Neve Shatter/Sunrot—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

9/1—Flatleaver/Over The Mountain—Paul’s Tavern, Lake Como, NJ

9/8—Jersey Campfires Production Presents: Another Distraction/Gathering After Ashes/Corevalay/The Components/Arc’d Angel—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

9/8—ANAKA/Zakk Sabbath—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

9/15—Firehouse—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/15—Jaded Past—Roxy and Duke’s Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ

9/16—Rahway/Toothless/Defy The Tide/Red Hymns/The Hill You Die On/Behind the Grey/Bear In The Woods—The V Spot, Scranton, PA

9/16—Helmet/Super Snake—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/17—Midnite Hellion/Obituary/Exodus—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ