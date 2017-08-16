The World Is On His Side: An Interview with Rob Jennings

Rob Jennings is an unsigned local artist who has been on our radar for a little while now, and as part of Unsigned Band Week, we thought it would be the perfect to catch up with him about his music, goals, and more. Find out all about him in the interview below:

Where are you from?

I’m from Pompton Plains NJ.

How long have you been an active musician and how did you get started?

I started playing guitar when I was in sixth grade and got really into that. I had no interest in being a singer, I just wanted to be the lead guitar player in a band. My brothers and I had a band when we were younger and neither of them wanted to sing, so I was kind of forced into it. I started writing my own songs and performing as a solo artist during my senior year of high school and have been ever since.

How would you describe your music to someone who has never heard you before?

You can call it pop or rock. Sometimes it’s a little experimental as well.

What was your latest release of music and can you talk about that a bit?

I just put out my first proper LP called The World Was On My Side and I think it’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I got really into making a proper album and having these little segue tracks that connect to the main songs. I love listening to albums from start to finish and I wanted it to be an album that makes more sense if you listen to it that way. I’m really happy with how it came out.

What is your writing and recording process like?

I always start with the music and the melody. Those two things come easy to me. It takes me a while to come up with lyrics that fit into an already established melody, so that part is definitely the hardest. I record the drums and the guitars first and then do the bass after. I also like messing around with keys and different midi sounds or sounds that I make on my sampler to fill out the track. After I finish all of the instrumentation, I do my vocals and I double my voice to make it sound stronger.

What are current projects you are working on?

Right now I’m pretty focused on playing the album songs live and booking as many shows as I can. I love the writing and recording process, so hopefully I can sneak in an EP before I do another full-length.

What is your favorite memory as a musician?

Back in 2010 I had all of these songs in my head for months and I didn’t have any equipment to record them on. I slowly started accumulating recording gear and when I bought Pro Tools and a nice studio mic I basically locked myself in my room for an entire winter break and got it all down. It was the most satisfying experience I’ve ever had. I’m at my happiest when I’m creating something.

What are your goals for the future as a musician?

I want to be able to tour and make a living playing music for the rest of my life. I can’t think of a better job. I don’t really want to be big and famous, but I would like to have a bigger following of people who appreciate my music.

Where can readers find your music?

Spotify is probably the easiest way to check it out. I’m also on iTunes, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, etc. All of that stuff.

You can catch Rob Jennings at Shrine in New York City on Aug. 19 and the Stone Bar Inn in Stroudsburg, PA on Sept. 1.