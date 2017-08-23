The Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love” Exhibit @ Morrison Hotel Gallery

MANHATTAN, NY—It was 50 years ago that Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band taught the band to play yet another iconic event that also happened in 1967, and it was the historic performance of The Beatles singing “All You Need Is Love” live in front of a studio audience. The recording session and televised event took place at Abbey Road Studios over the weekend of June 14 in what would become the first satellite broadcast ever.

Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton and a host of ’60s pop icons were there as well as photographer David Magnus, who first met the band in 1963. His photos are yet another joyous testament to the band’s cultural and musical legacies.

Photos of the band at Abbey Road Studios during the taping and at the EMI canteen taking on afternoon tea are priceless. Bob Gruen, who shot everyone in the ’70s, including John Lennon, the Sex Pistols, Stones, and Led Zeppelin, as well as Springsteen photographer Jim Marchese, who shot the Boss for the European leg of his 1981 River tour, and singer-songwriter Mary Lamont, were on hand to celebrate. A splendid time was had by all!

For more on these incredible photos, check out morrisonhotelgallery.com.