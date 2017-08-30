Art Exhibit Features Jersey Legends

Artist/drummer Gilson Lavis (seen here with Southside Johnny), of Squeeze and The Jools Holland R&B Orchestra, will have his drawings of the Jukes, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Wilson Pickett and stars of the ’50s and ‘60s exhibited at the Salomon Arts Gallery (83 Leonard Street in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan). “Gilson Lavis: In Time With The Portraits” runs from Sept. 14 through Oct. 5. His work of acrylic on canvas-board paintings and ink drawings also includes BB King, Chuck Berry, Etta James, James Brown, Keith Moon, Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, Debbie Harry, David Bowie, Iggy Pop, Elvis Costelllo, Adele and Amy Winehouse. For more information, go to salomonarts.com.