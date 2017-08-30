Eaglemania: Faux Eagles Rock

Goings-On

Eaglemania will headline the 29th annual Netcong Day on Sunday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in Netcong, New Jersey (23 Maple Street), which also includes street food vendors, dessert specialties, a 5K walk and race, free parking, jewelry booths, puppet shows and a “civic exhibition” by the Marine Color Guard. Netcong Mayor Joe Nameko will be on hand to host this “Family Day” production put on by New Jersey’s Kennedy Event Services. A splendid time is guaranteed for all.

