North Jersey Notes: Velvet Rose, Black Water Rising, And More!

VELVET ROSE—Succasunna, NJ

Well, for the second week in a row, I have a chance to feature another young band out of North Jersey. I love that these bands are young and full of raw talent. The name of the band is Velvet Rose, and they’re a rock band from Succasunna. For me, getting to hear these young bands and their chops, it really keeps me optimistic that rock music does have a future. I got to hear four songs on the band’s ReverbNation page, Reverbnation.com/VelvetRoseBand. The songs “Shiver,” “Closure,” “As We Are” and “Breathe” really showcase singer Madison Pisani’s strong vocals. After really listening to these songs a few times, these kids are really mature when it comes songwriting and song structure. They seem to have a better idea of it than some of the older bands that are out on the scene today.

According to their bio, Velvet Rose formed in early 2016, and since forming their reputation as a young, talented and energetic band has, like their fan base, steadily grown. The band actually started out as a cover band in the Morris County area, but it wasn’t until they started writing their own original material that they really found their voice. Velvet Rose is the Clark brothers, lead guitarist Brian and drummer Jack, singer Madison Pisani, rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Emma Mangino, and bassist Jacob DeBonnett. Since their 2016 formation, Velvet Rose have been perfecting their live show throughout the state of New Jersey, performing at venues like the legendary Stone Pony in Asbury Park, The Stanhope House in Stanhope, Mexicali Live in Teaneck, the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, and the New Jersey State Fair.

Velvet Rose recently recorded and released their debut four-song EP featuring the songs that I mentioned earlier. They plan on promoting the EP with performances around the Tri-State region. Velvet Rose will be opening for the boys from Firehouse next Friday night (09/15) at the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ. Yes, the old Mexicali Live. For more on these kids from Velvet Rose, visit VelvetRoseBand.net.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

Great news from the Black Water Rising camp! It looks like my brothers from BWR are finally coming out of hibernation with a brand new CD on Nov. 3 called Electrified. I’m really excited for this one because these guys are definitely one of my favorites on the music scene. Black Water Rising re-appeared on the scene a couple of weekends ago at the very first Tri-State Area Ride For Dime event at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ for the first time in three years. Keep those ears peeled on Nov. 3 for the new Black Water Rising, Electrified. For more on the Black Water Rising, visit BlackWaterRising.com.

Speaking of some of my favorites on the scene, my brothers from Panzie* have a brand new music video out for their song “Clown.” I love the creepy eeriness of this video. Singer Jasin Cadic really knows how to add to that creepiness. The video was produced by Cadic and Scott Rosenbaum, who are no strangers to the independent film world with their company, Red Hawk Films. You have to check this video out. It’s really badass! Take a look at “Clown” at youtu.be/p8hsDeyxFXk. For more on the Panzie* boys, visit Panzie.com.

And finally, with great sadness, we lost another friend to the NY/NJ music scene in Janet Rains, better known to most of us as Jane Train. Jane was part of the RV accident that claimed the life of Adrenaline Mob bassist David Zablidowsky, or David Z. Jane was tour managing the Adrenaline Mob tour when she was burned really badly and fought for her life for over a month until she lost the battle a couple of weeks ago. I met Janet back in the early ‘90s at Studio One in Newark, NJ when she was singing for her band Little Sister. She was smoking hot and had a killer voice. I hadn’t seen her since then, but from what I remembered of her, she was super sweet! When I learned it was her in this accident as well, I prayed that she would pull through. It’s sad when we have to lose any soldiers in our music plight. Rest in peace, Jane Train.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember… We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

9/6—Crazy Town/Lethal Affection/Decades/Generation Underground—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/7—Through The Eyes of the Dead/The Last Ten Seconds of Life/Left to Vanish/Deadtide/Ender/Footage of a Yeti—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/8—Jersey Campfires Production Presents: Another Distraction/Gathering After Ashes/Corevalay/The Components/Arc’d Angel—Mexicali Live, Teaneck, NJ

9/8—ANAKA/Zakk Sabbath—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

9/8—The Midnight Ghost Train/Kingsnake—Kung Fu Necktie, Philadelphia, PA

9/8—CHMCL STR8JKT/Succumbed/Antoine Poncelet—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/9—Sekond Skyn/Stagger—Dockside Bar at Dave and Buster’s, Philadelphia, PA

9/9—Sacred Oath/Dialith—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/10—Negative Sky—Dockside Bar at Dave and Buster’s, Philadelphia, PA

9/10—Metal Church/Ashes of Your Enemy/Magus Beast/United Pistols/A Voice Within—Blackthorn 51, Elmhurst, NY

9/10—EDORRA/Somewhere to Call Home/Sleepers/KOBA/Deadbeat/Burning Limbs/TheWarWithin—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/14—Kevin Devine and the Goddamn Band/Deaf Rhino/LineLions—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/14—Janet Gardner/Lunatic Fringe/Sunday Brave/Instant Regret Syndrome—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/15—Firehouse/Velvet Rose—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/15—Jaded Past—Roxy and Duke’s Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ

9/15—Answer Infinity/Inner 5/Dusk/SUMR—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/16—Rahway/Toothless/Defy The Tide/Red Hymns/The Hill You Die On/Behind the Grey/Bear In The Woods—The V Spot, Scranton, PA

9/16—The Mylars “CD Release Party”—Maxwell’s Tavern, Hoboken, NJ

9/16—Helmet/Super Snake—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/16—Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors—Fair Lawn Athletic Club, Fair Lawn, NJ

9/17—Midnite Hellion/Obituary/Exodus—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

9/22—Toxik/War Curse/Paralysis/Sycarian—Tenth Street Live, Kennilworth, NJ

9/22—Without Reason—Rocky’s Bar and Grill, Rahway, NJ

9/23—Zenergy Entertainment Presents Brainfest V featuring DJ Ray Vader / The Walk Arounds / Tilted / Metal Life Crisis / The Desilvas / Ashes of Your Enemy / FLATLEAVER / Negative Sky / Lower the Veil / Sekond Skyn / Black Reign (The American Black Sabbath Experience)—Jackson Moose Lodge 1459, Jackson, NJ

9/30—Tattoo for Autism VI: Broken Past/High Octane/Rahway/Ted Poley/The Knuckle Heads/6 Gun Sound/Ryder/Metal Life Crisis—VFW Post 2179, Port Monmouth, NJ

9/30—Xandria/Kobra And The Lotus/September Mourning—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ