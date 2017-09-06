Spotlights: Sleep On It

Chicago-based pop-punk rockers Sleep On It have been on an upward trajectory since their formation in 2012, and signing with Equal Vision Records in 2015. In addition to their highly anticipated debut LP, Overexposed, due out Nov. 3, the five-some are slated to play Chicago’s Riot Fest along with veteran acts like Nine Inch Nails, Jawbreaker and New Found Glory. You can catch Sleep On It playing White Eagle Hall in Jersey City with State Champs on Sept. 9.