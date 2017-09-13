North Jersey Notes: The Marquee, Tommy London, And More!

THE MARQUEE—New York, NY

I was just trolling a few band pages on Facebook to feature here this week and somehow came across this alt-rock band out of NYC, who caught my attention with their music video and song, “Anchor.” I’m talking about the band The Marquee. They’re a young band, who have that Foo Fighters feel to them. Besides the song “Anchor,” I also got to check out the songs “Pit,” “Honey,” “Rachel” and “Once More” off the band’s recent release, Bruises and Burns, and there’s no doubt that these are alternative rock songs and there’s no doubt that these kids are from NYC. These songs have some attitude in a fun way. Does that even make sense?

According to their bio, The Marquee is a NYC-based indie-alt-rock band, most recognized for their soaring lead guitar riffs, catchy hooks and high energy performances. Just ask their fans! The band is fronted by singer and guitarist, Maurice Alban, and rounded out by three other native New Yorkers in guitarist and singer Carlos Jaramillo, bassist Steve Daniellson and drummer Max Sperber. Lucky for The Marquee, they find themselves at the forefront of the indie rock scene in NYC. Snatching inspiration from bands like Foo Fighters, The Joy Formidable and Weezer, The Marquee and their sound keeps the fire burning in the world of indie rock.

The Marquee currently boasts a library consisting of three EPs, four singles and their most recent full-length CD, Bruises and Burns. The Marquee can be found performing and promoting around the tri-state area. If you’d like to check out the music video for their song “Anchor,” go to youtu.be/-tvtzCqlROQ. For more about The Marquee or to find out where they’re playing next, visit TheMarqueeMusic.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

After a quick opening set for Lady Gaga at CitiField in Flushing, NY a couple of weeks ago, former Dirty Pearls frontman Tommy London has announced that he will be performing his debut solo headline show at the Gramercy Theatre in NYC on Sept. 27 with special guests Johnny Pisano’s Punk Rock Pizzeria, KT Mulholland, and All Night Sounds. Still trying to figure out “Who the F*$k is Tommy London?” Well, LiveNation is giving you a chance to find out on Sept. 27 at the Gramercy Theatre. For more info on Tommy London, visit TommyLondon.com.

While I’m on the topic of some of my favorite NYC artists, my girl Queen V has announced that she’ll be releasing Volume 2 of her EP, Bridges, on Friday, Nov. 17. She’ll be celebrating with a release party at The Cutting Room in NYC on the eve of the EP’s release, Nov. 16. You won’t want to miss this special event. For more on Queen V and her new EP, Bridges: Volume 2, visit QueenV.com.

And finally, my buds from the band Victim released their new single and music video for their song “Look What You’ve Done” off of their upcoming CD, No Remedy. I featured the Victim boys a few weeks ago. The song is killer! Victim, who is originally from the Northeastern PA area according to their bio, will be hitting the shores of Jersey this Sunday night (09/15) at The Boneyard in Atlantic City. Catch “Look What You’ve Done” performed live! For more on Victim, visit Victimofficial.com.

NJN Concert Calendar:

9/14—Kevin Devine and the Goddamn Band/Deaf Rhino/LineLions—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/14—Janet Gardner/Lunatic Fringe/Sunday Brave/Instant Regret Syndrome—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/15—Firehouse/Velvet Rose—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/15—Jaded Past—Roxy and Duke’s Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ

9/15—Victim—The Boneyard, Atlantic City, NJ

9/15—Answer Infinity/Inner 5/Dusk/SUMR—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

9/16—Rahway/Toothless/Defy The Tide/Red Hymns/The Hill You Die On/Behind the Grey/Bear In The Woods—The V Spot, Scranton, PA

9/16—The Mylars “CD Release Party”—Maxwell’s Tavern, Hoboken, NJ

9/16—Helmet/Super Snake—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

9/16—Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors—Fair Lawn Athletic Club, Fair Lawn, NJ

9/16—Indian Larry’s 14th Annual Grease Monkey Block Party featuring Ogre/Crimshaw/Judas Priestess/Full Scale Riot/Paragnosis/Ten Ton Mojo/Ice Cold Killers—Indian Larry’s Motorcycles, Brooklyn, NY

9/17—End of an Era/Echo Black/The Muckrakers/The Amatory Murder/Aurin/FOIRMODA/Bandita/SINARO/Logan’s Room/Beauty In The Machine—Lucky 13 Saloon, Brooklyn, NY

9/17—Midnite Hellion/Obituary/Exodus—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

9/22—Toxik/War Curse/Paralysis/Sycarian—Tenth Street Live, Kennilworth, NJ

9/22—Without Reason—Rocky’s Bar and Grill, Rahway, NJ

9/22—Max Feinstein—Finnegan’s Pub, Hoboken, NJ

9/23—Zenergy Entertainment Presents Brainfest V featuring DJ Ray Vader / The Walk Arounds / Tilted / Metal Life Crisis / The Desilvas / Ashes of Your Enemy / FLATLEAVER / Negative Sky / Lower the Veil / Sekond Skyn / Black Reign (The American Black Sabbath Experience)—Jackson Moose Lodge 1459, Jackson, NJ

9/27—Tommy London/Johnny Pisano’s Punk Rock Pizzeria/KT Mullholland/All Night Sounds—Gramercy Theatre, NYC

9/30—Tattoo for Autism VI: Broken Past/High Octane/Rahway/Ted Poley/The Knuckle Heads/6 Gun Sound/Ryder/Metal Life Crisis—VFW Post 2179, Port Monmouth, NJ

9/30—Xandria/Kobra And The Lotus/September Mourning—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

10/7—Barren/Answer Infinity/Callout/Eva Under Fire/Crimshaw—Tenth Street Live, Kenilworth, NJ