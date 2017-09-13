Northside Festival 2017 @ Brooklyn

Northside returned to Brooklyn for its ninth year on June 7-11, 2017. Miguel, Thursday, Dirty Projectors, and Kamasi Washington headlined concerts in McCarren Park. Craig Leon & Martin Rev, Downtown Boys, Elvis Depressedly, Girlpool, Happyness, Hoops, The Hotelier, Jay Som, Lætitia Sadier, Lower Dens, Mary Timony, Mirah, The Pains of Being Pure at Heart, and PUP also performed. The festival also included nearly 300 lesser-known bands from around the world.

Northside Festival featured both innovation and music tracks, so conference attendees could attend panels during the day and concerts at night. Northside Innovation featured over 150 speakers leading panel discussions and workshops on emerging technology, media innovations, the future of original video content, startup pitch competitions, and dozens of other topics. Northside Music featured live and DJ music in clubs, parks, rooftops and streets. The Northside Block Party was a free community event that showcased art, crafts, food and local food.

Northside Media Group, the publishers of The L Magazine, Brooklyn Magazine, and BAMbill, started the Northside Festival in 2009 showcasing 50 bands. Nine years later, the Northside Festival 2017 hosted more than 300 bands over the course of three nights in 34 venues from Greenpoint to Bushwick.