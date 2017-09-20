North Jersey Notes – The Shady Street Show Band, Thanatotic Desire, And More!

THE SHADY STREET SHOW BAND—Red Bank, NJ

Well, this is not the typical band I would normally write about, but for some reason I’ve found myself obsessed with this band from Red Bank, NJ. Not as North Jersey as I’d like, but after hearing the soul and strength in singer Lindsey DeSena’s voice, I’ve been hooked. It only took me a couple of songs too! The name of the band is The Shady Street Show Band and the songs that caught my ear on YouTube were “My Ticket” and “Don’t Be Fooled By The Rain.” I mean, I can sit here and listen to Lindsey’s voice all day and feel relaxed. She had this Norah Jones feel to her, but better!

They’re rhythm and blues to rattle the bones. They’re sweet soul music to set you free. They grin wider. They groove harder, and they never stop singing! They are The Shady Street Show Band and in the past couple of years, they’ve risen to become one of the Jersey Shore’s top acts to see, where you might see friends and fans joining the party on stage along with a four-piece horn section with percussion and some backing vocals. Within the past few years, The Shady Street Show Band reached some major achievements including wins at the Asbury Park Music Awards for Best Soul and Blues Act, which is a pretty prestigious award for the Jersey Shore region, as well as earning a stint as the house band for the Stone Pony, which many of us know as one of Jersey’s premier music venues. The Shady Street Show Band is made up of a long list of musicians including the sultry vocals of Lindsey DeSena, keyboardist Ryan Gregg, guitarists Zac Silva and Zack Loria, drummer AJ Dumm, bassist Kevin Grewen, baritone and tenor sax player Denis Daley, tenor Sax player Chris Fitzgerald, trombone player Ian Gray and trumpet player Joe Gullace.

The Shady Street Show Band’s debut EP, An Almighty Noise, was released back in July 2013. The band’s second release, Together at Last, a split record with good friends and punk rockers, Hot Blood, was released in Aug. 2016, where each band had a chance to cover the other band’s music. Now, that’s an interesting concept! Then, in May of 2016, Shady Street released their first full-length CD of original music titled, Revelry. You have to check these guys out. You especially have to check out the vocals of Lindsey DeSena. For more info on The Shady Street Show Band or to find out where they are playing next, visit TheShadyStreetShowBand.com.

The boys from Thanatotic Desire have been cooped away for a couple of years working on new material, and earlier this month they released their latest CD, With Murder In Mind. If you haven’t heard these guys yet, now is a good time to start, especially if you love face-melting metal. For more on Thanatotic Desire, visit ThanatoticDesire.com.

How about Robbie Carlyle calling in a favor and getting legendary guitarist Earl Slick to lay down guitar tracks on the upcoming release from The Compulsions, Ferocious? Earl is best known for his work with David Bowie, John Lennon, Yoko Ono, and The Cure’s Robert Smith. This is amazing! For those of you not familiar with The Compulsions, the band also features Frankie Ferrer and Richard Fortus from Guns N’ Roses. Singer, Rob Carlyle, and his all-star band are one of the coolest bands in New York City when they are able to play out. For more on Earl Slick’s work on The Compulsions’ upcoming release, Ferocious, visit TheCompulsionsNYC.com.

And finally, this Saturday (9/23), Zenergy Entertainment and Old Bridge Metal Militia presents the Fifth Annual BrainFest over at the Jackson Moose Lodge 1459 in Jackson, NJ. Performing this small rock and metal fest in Central Jersey will be DJ Ray Vader, The Walk Arounds, Tilted, Metal Life Crisis, The Desilvas, Ashes of Your Enemy, FLATLEAVER, Negative Sky, Lower the Veil, Sekond Skyn and Black Reign, The American Black Sabbath Experience. This will be an amazing local event, so get your ass down to support local music. For more info on BrainFest V, visit Facebook.com/events/452439085090840.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

