Spotlights: Mitski Takes White Eagle Hall, The Safes, And More!

Your Best American Girl Comes To Jersey

Since her last album, Puberty 2, was released in June 2016 to critical acclaim, Mitski has waded through a sea of shows. Offering performances shining a spotlight on her intricate lyrics and dynamic sound, the indie rocker will now be bringing her musical prowess to White Eagle Hall in Jersey City on Sunday, Oct. 1. To grab tickets or find out more, visit mitski.com.

NJArts.net To Host Rockin’ Benefit

NJ roots, folk and Americana acts with take the stage Oct. 1 for Jay’s Jersey Jams, Vol. 2. Held at The Crossroads in Garwood, NJ, all tickets sold for the event will benefit NJArts.net, started by arts journalist Jay Lustig in 2014. The benefit will feature musicians like The Shockenaw Mountain Boys, Railroad Earth, Tony Trischka and many more. For tickets and more information, visit xxroads.com.

The Safes Are Riding The Waves Into NJ

Chicago-based alt-rockers The Safes are riding the high of their Sept. 8 album release of Tasty Waves in all of its infectious hooks and propelling guitar-glory. The Safes will be stopping by WFMU – 3 Chord Monte in Jersey City on Oct. 2, soon followed by Randy’s Man Cave in Bordentown later that day. If you can’t catch them them, find out what tour stop’s they’ll be making this fall to support the record by visiting thesafes.com.

Shlohmo Brings LA Electronica To Brooklyn

Those looking for their electronic fix can find artist/producer Shlohmo performing at the Warsaw in Brooklyn on Sept. 30. He’ll be co-headlining with Corbin, who’s supporting his latest record MOURN, also produced by Shlohmo. For more information, visit facebook.com/shlohmo.