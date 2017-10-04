Spotlights – Low Cut Connie And Mondo.NYC Hit NY

Spotlight – Low Cut Connie: Revolution Rock ‘n’ Roll

Since their conception in 2010, rock ’n’ roll band Low Cut Connie have been on ride that only goes up. Following the release of their fourth album – the sonic, dive bar rager that is Dirty Pictures (Part 1) ­– on May 19, 2017, the quintet has even garnered praise from Sir Elton John on his Beats1 radio show, Rocket Hour. The Philadelphia-based rockers will be playing Irving Plaza on Oct. 6. For more information, visit lowcutconnie.com.

Spotlight – Mondo.NYC

Mondo.NYC is back for its second year, and jam-packed with panels and tunes. The five-day event is part music, technology, and radio summit, and part music festival for up-and-coming musicians from across the globe. During the day, you can hit up panels like “Streaming Services: How the Music Industry Changed in 2017,” and by night, showcases from acts worldwide, such as In Hoodies. Mondo.NYC runs from Oct. 4 – 8. For more information, visit mondo.nyc.