In Memoriam – To The Lives Lost In Las Vegas

I’ve been dreading writing these words since I woke up on October 2nd. Actually, I’ve dreaded writing these words for years now: since Paris, since Orlando, since Manchester.

There doesn’t seem to be a way to properly convey the heaviness, the true impact of all the lives lost in Las Vegas on October 1st; to truly do justice to the lives and memories of 58 souls egregiously taken too soon. Each person had a family, had friends, had a story to be told. I didn’t know them–many of us didn’t know them–but in a strange way we did, and feel like we do.

Most of us have been there, attending a show or festival with friends and loved ones, surrounded by a sea of strangers who all felt a bit closer, a bit more like family as the music played and the waves of song made its way through the crowd. Music has long been an equalizer, a commonality that’s brought together those who have nothing else in common.

When Tom Petty passed away the day after the shooting it felt like taking another hit to the gut, to lose a rock icon mere hours after losing more than four dozen music-loving individuals. But as the minutes and hours ticked by, somehow managing to continue on in the face of all this loss, music has attempted to heal us again.

Eric Church penned the song, “Why Not Me,” in the wake of the tragedy. Heather Melton, whose husband Sonny Melton was killed protecting her in the shooting, told ABC’s 20/20 she plans on burying him in his Eric Church concert tee. Jason Aldean, who was on stage as the shooting unfolded, appeared on SNL on the seventh, performing an emotional tribute to the victims as he covered Petty’s infamous, “I Won’t Back Down.”

The weight of Aldean’s heartfelt rendition isn’t lost on viewers. As we face another horrific act of violence, there is a refusal in the masses to simply let this occur again. There is anger, there is heartache, there is a desperate need for actual change in gun control and mental health.

Tom Petty once told ABC News, “Everyone has tragedy in their life. You can lay down and let the tragedy overwhelm you, or you can fly above it.” To truly honor those lost, we must decline to sit idly by and continue to allow these acts to stay a sad, societal norm.

Music is what brought those 58 souls together that day, and while hatred and violence attempt to break us and tear us apart, music is still acting as a bandage, holding us together.

“Music is probably the only real magic I have encountered in my life,” he once said. “There’s not some trick involved with it. It’s pure and it’s real. And it moves and it heals and it communicates and does all these incredible things.”

As music bridges the gaps between us, it’s up to us to do the rest–to be the change that stops the bleeding.

In Memory Of…

Steve Berger

Michelle Vo

Jenny Parks

Christopher Roybal

Adrian Murfitt

Rachael Parker

Sonny Melton

Angela Gomez

Lisa Romero

Jordan McIldoon

Jennifer Topaz Irvine

Bailey Schweitzer

Susan Smith

Sandy Casey

Denise Burditus

Neysa Tonks

Charleston Hartfield

Austin Davis

Thomas Day Jr.

Cameron Robinson

Carrie Barnette

Rhonda LeRocque

John Phippen

Bill Wolfe Jr.

Kurt Von Tillow

Heather Alvarado

Hannah Ahlers

Jessica Klymchuk

Calla Medig

Tara Roe Smith

Stacee Etcheber

Jordyn Rivera

Quinton Robbins

Dana Gardner

Dorene Anderson

Jack Beaton

Melissa Ramirez

Kelsey Brianne Meadows

Laura Shipp

Keri Lynn Galvan

Carrie Parsons

Austin Cooper Meyer

Brennan Stewart

Carly Kreibaum

Rocio Guillen

Lisa Patterson

Lt. Derrick “Bo” Taylor

Andrea Castilla

Nicol Kimura

Christiana Duarte

Denise Cohen

Erick Silva

Chris Hazencomb

Victor Link

Patricia Mestas

Brian Fraser

Candice Bowers

Brett Schwanbeck

To donate to the Las Vegas Victims Fund, visit gofundme.com/dr2ks2-las-vegas-victims-fund.