Mark Weiss Takes His Guns N’ Roses Gallery To Grit N Glory

October 13, 2017

Renowned music photographer and Aquarian contributor, Mark Weiss, will be hitting up the Lower East Side this Saturday (Oct. 14) for the debut of his Guns N’ Roses Art Gallery.

Weiss collaborated with artist and Fox anchor, Steve Lacy, to transform some of his photographs of the rock icons into bold, larger-than-life screen prints. You can catch the two discussing their creative venture this morning on Good Day New York.

The Guns N’ Roses Gallery will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Grit N Glory at 186 Orchard St. New York, NY. For more information, click here.

