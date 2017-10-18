Spotlights: Scared In Jersey, Michael McDonald, And ALA.NI

The Jersey Devil Lives At “Scared In Jersey”

If you’re a NJ native, you’ve heard stories of the NJ Devil in all its ghoulish glory more times than you can count. But now, you can experience the horrifying madness yourself at Scared In Jersey. Every Thursday through Sunday in October at the PNC Bank Arts Center, this multi-attraction haunt includes a Pine Barrens Maze, Blood Drums Stage, interactions with the Jersey Devil itself, and more. For more information, visit scaredinjersey.com.

Michael McDonald Takes The Bergen PAC

Grammy Award-winner, Michael McDonald, is just as busy now as ever with the release of his first original album since 2000, Wide Open. After discussing the highly-anticipated record with NPR and Rolling Stone, McDonald is taking his new tunes to the Bergen PAC on Oct. 19.

ALA.NI Hits Music Hall Of Williamsburg

West London’s powerhouse, ALA.NI, is following the release of her debut album, You & I, with U.S. tour you won’t want to miss. With dynamo vocals evoking the early ‘20s and ‘30s, ALA.NI is a much needed sweet escape to another time. Catch her performing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on Oct. 19.