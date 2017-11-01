Spotlights: High Waisted, Overcoats, and Dan Tedesco

High Waisted To Rock Out At Rough Trade

There isn’t a better way to close out a headlining tour than to do so in your hometown, at one of the coolest venues around. New York underground rockers High Waisted have just released two new, electrifying singles, “Free Throw” and “Firebomb,” and are now finishing up their most extensive, wildest tour to date. In 2016, GQ said that the band’s “whirlwind energy gets channeled into creating a boisterous atmosphere just as much as into the music.” Don’t miss their epic Brooklyn blowout on Nov. 4. For tickets, visit roughtradenyc.com.

Overcoats To Bring Their Simplicity Back To NYC

Just months after their debut album, YOUNG, was released, the powerful female duo Overcoats are coming to their hometown of New York, NY on Nov. 3 for a performance at the Bowery Ballroom. Hana Elion and JJ Mitchell’s infectious energy, beautiful harmonies, irresistible beats, and blissfully minimalistic lyrics make for a captivating album and an even more captivating live show. For more information on the folk-tronica duo and their tour, visit overcoatsmusic.com.

Chasing Dan Tedesco

Alt-folk rock singer and songwriter Dan Tedesco has been nationally touring for six years as a solo artist and during that time has released five albums; all of which show off his authenticity and dedication to the songs he writes, performs, and connects to. This year, the West Chicago-native created a film, Chasing the Lightning: The Working Musician’s Life, that is accompanying his music during his fall U.S. tour. You can catch Tedesco’s show at Rockwood Music Hall on Nov. 1.