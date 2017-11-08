North Jersey Notes – Taking A Look at DESPAIRADISIO

DESPAIRADISIO—Bordentown, NJ

Looks like Tripsquad Records is at it again, sending me some gems from their roster. This week, I was presented with a hardcore band that brought be back to my childhood. The name of the band was DESPAIRADISIO from Bordentown, NJ. I only got to hear a song called “No Tomorrow,” off of the Tripsquad Records compilation, Just for Us Hardcore Kids, and I still feel like I’m picking my teeth up off the ground. That song hit hard, and had the elements of everything we love about hardcore punk from back in the day. I almost felt like throwing my Doc Martens back on.

DESPAIRADISIO is a hardcore thrash punk trio from Bordentown comprised of members from the bands Social Decay and Lethal Aggression. It all started back in 1984, when singer and guitarist, Dave Gutierrez, made his debut on the Jersey thrash scene with the band Oblivion. After recording two demos, he left to play with Jersey hardcore staples, Social Decay, and legendary crossover band, Lethal Aggression. Both who released several demos, albums, and tours into the early 1990s. Dave continued to play a major role in the visual imagery of several bands after enrolling in art school. The problem was that he didn’t pick up the guitar again until 2000, sporadically performing with Social Decay and a band called Mental Abuse, until the reformation of Lethal Aggression with the current DESPAIRADISIO band members in late 2014. It was after the untimely death of his friend and longtime collaborator, John Saltarelli, in December of last year that Dave decided to launch DESPAIRADISIO to carry the thrashcore torch forward in John’s name, while integrating elements of both traditional punk and staunch grindcore. With the support of bassist Mike Sica, and drummer Kris Burmeister, DESPAIRADISIO released their debut 8-song EP, Paradise of Despair, where Dave provided not only his guitar prowess, but his vocal prowess as well.

At the end of October, DESPAIRADISIO re-released Paradise of Despair, by way of Tripsquad Records, which also features a limited run of 50 color-splatter hand-numbered vinyl records and 200 black vinyl records. The EP will also be available for digital download via iTunes and all other streaming services on the World Wide Web. DESPAIRADISIO is currently back in the studio writing some new songs for a full-length CD, tentatively titled, A Lice Problem, which they plan to release in the summer of 2018. If you love hardcore punk, you will love DESPAIRADISIO! These guys are dirty and as back-to-roots as you can get. For more info on DESPAIRADISIO, visit Facebook.com/ParadiseofDespair.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brother Roy Brunston, and his new band Resurge–which also features my bro Russell Kelley from Handsome Devil Tattoo Company on vocals–has finally found their replacement for guitarist Dan Neary, who left the band earlier this year. Resurge has named former End of an Era guitarist, Phil Beam, as their new guitar player. Phil comes with much stage and playing experience making it a no-brainer to name him the only replacement for Neary, as the band even toyed with the idea of becoming a two-guitarist band. For more on Resurge, visit Facebook.com/RESURGEmusic.

My bud, Paul Byrne, who manages Cycle of Pain featuring JD from Black Label Society, has a son named Connor, who’s grown into this amazing guitar player. Well, Connor is now playing with an up-and-coming new local band, The Walk Arounds, and they’re starting to play a lot on the Jersey music scene. Paul recently sent me the band’s debut music video for their song, “Point Place Girls,” and I love the song! It had a pop-punk feel to it, reminiscent of New Found Glory. Based on the video, I’m guessing the song is about meeting someone online and not getting what you think you getting based on their profile photo. Anyway, video was hysterical, the song is great, and I can’t wait to hear or see more from The Walk Arounds. For more on Connor Byrnes’ new band The Walk Arounds, visit Facebook.com/TheWalkAroundsBand.

And finally, my co-worker and bud, Kevin Miller and his new project Grove Lane, recently released their debut music video for their song, “Settlement.” Kevin is the former bass player for Floods and In Our Glory. In Grove Lane, Kevin is the singer and main songwriter. “Settlement” had a pretty cool concept and a unique sound. I’m definitely curious to hear more from Grove Lane. For more on Kevin’s new project, Grove Lane, visit Facebook.com/GroveLaneMusic.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

11/8—Jersey Campfires Production Presents Anthems For Autumn/Blackout Paul—Debonair Music Hall (formerly Mexicali Live), Teaneck, NJ

11/9—Listener/Levi The Poet/Comrades/Everett/Slojam/Shutter—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/10—Punky Meadows of Angel—Debonair Music Hall (formerly Mexicali Live), Teaneck, NJ

11/10—Ryder/Regalia/Kevin Begorrah Corrigan (Acoustic Set)/Embrace Agony/ElefantKiller/St. Bastard—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/11—Blud Red Roses/Fragile Sky/Lunatic Fringe/The Carnival of Shadows/City In The Clouds/Natural Born Losers/Broken Angels/Immoral Support—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/11—One Hundred Thousand/Chevonne and The Fuzz/Owl Kill/One Time Mountain—Maxwell’s Tavern, Hoboken, NJ

11/12—Angel Vivaldi/Scale The Summit/Andy James/Divinex/Etheria—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/16—Ron Scalzo CD Release Party—Rockwood Music Hall, NYC

11/16—Vista/Strive/From The Concrete/Latewaves—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/17—Brookfield EP Release Show/Casual Friday/The Breakout Year/Casanovacaine/When Thieves Are About/Cult Classic—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/18—Borgo Pass/Exist Among/Eternal Black/Leeds Point—Mr. Beerys, Bethpage, NY

11/18—Metal Mike/Lyken21/Orbynot/Fiakra—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/19—Traitors/Sabella/Planetary Alignment/Comb The Desert/Circadian Lapse/Stronger Than Death—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/22—Circuitry/Paralysis/Deer Hollow/Funghoul—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/24—Graces Downfall/Wild Planes—The V-Spot, Wilkes-Barre, PA

11/25—Eyeswan—Krogh’s, Sparta, NJ

11/29—Sun and Flesh/One Hundred Thousand/Swanky Tiger—Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY

11/30—The Penthouse/Tura Lura/Economy Flights—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/7—Bobaflex/Low Roads Ghost/Raftree—Debonair Music Hall (formerly Mexicali Live), Teaneck, NJ