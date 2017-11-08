Spotlights – Kelela, Regina Spektor, The Silversun Pickups and More!

Kelela’s Taking the World by Storm

R&B singer Kelela’s debut album, Take Me Apart, has been highly anticipated, and since its release last month, has been met only with praise. This isn’t surprising being that she has found a fan in fellow mononymous singer, Solange, who not only included two of Kelela’s passionate songs on her 2013 compilation album, but featured her in a song off of her 2016 number one album, A Seat At The Table. Now, Kelela’s taking her own talent and new album on tour; even stopping at the Bowery Ballroom for two shows on Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. For tickets, visit songkick.com.

Regina Spektor’s Rare Solo Shows Come to NJ

She’s a Russian American alternative singer-songwriter and pianist, who has been making music for her adoring fans and the masses since 2001. She released her seventh studio album, Remember Us To Life, this year to critical acclaim. She has just embarked on a very special solo tour with just her, her piano, and her little blue guitar. She is Regina Spektor, and her beautiful and eclectic live performances can be seen at State Theatre in New Brunswick on Nov. 13 and the BergenPAC on Nov. 17. For more information, check out reginaspektor.com.

NYC Welcomes LA Native Silversun Pickups

The Silversun Pickups have been mixing indie vibes with distorted guitars since 2000. Their creativity, talent, and authentic sound has been their niche in the world of rock bands; for they have brought their music to the top of Billboard Modern Rock charts, into video games, and to the Coachella stage three different times. Fifteen years into their career, Silversun Pickups released, BETTER NATURE – an album which they think is their warmest, most expressive one to date. You can hear their new songs and old favorites at Terminal 5 on Nov. 15. For more info, visit silversunpickups.com.

Picking Up Where The Band Left Off

The Band were a late ‘60s folk rock band that gave the world timeless hits such as “Ophelia,” “Up on Cripple Creek,” and “The Weight” – just to name a few. Their 1978 triple album, The Last Waltz, remains one of the most recognized and beloved live albums to this day. Not to mention it featured various other iconic musicians of that time, such as Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr, Joni Mitchell, and Eric Clapton. To keep the spirit of an era alive, The Weight Band are on tour with original guitarist, Jim Weider, performing songs of The Band. For tickets to their show at The Stone Pony on Nov. 25, visit theweightband.com.