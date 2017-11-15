North Jersey Notes: New York’s Orissa

ORISSA—New York, NY

A really good prog-rock band from New York City came across my desk a couple of weeks ago by way of a press release, so I gave the Soundcloud link for their new CD, Resurrection, a quick listen. The name of the band is Orissa and they blew me away. The thing I love about prog-rock bands is that these are some technically skilled musicians and it shows in their songwriting. The title track from the CD along with a song called “Tara” and “Shades of Grey,” really tickled by fancy. These songs were killer!

According to their bio, Orissa was formed back in 2010 by singer, guitarist, bassist and mastermind, David Dodini, who graduated with honors from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music and completed his Master’s Degree at the Biella Conservatory’s Scuola Niccolo Paganini in Biella, Italy. Dodini, a virtuoso singer, guitarist and bassist, writes, arranges and performs all the parts on Orissa’s records. Orissa was born out the of desire to explore inner creative space and create a distinctive, cathartic, deeply personal and therapeutic art — which allowed Dodini to abandon his classical background and dive into his own songwriting — fusing his classical training with his love for jazz, Balkan and other ancient rhythmic traditions. The immersion of these styles translated into Dodini’s own metal and progressive style.

In 2012, Orissa released their debut EP, Omens, where Dodini played all of the instruments and was supported by Dan Walsh on drums. Omens was mixed by my brother, Stacey O’Dell, who is known for his work with bands like Killcode, Panzie*, and Awaken. In 2013, Orissa would release two additional singles as The Musical Offering to support a Kickstarter Campaign. That campaign raised over $20,000, which helped fund the project’s latest CD, Resurrection, featuring Dodini’s vocal and instrumental arrangements and performances as well as drummer Jason Gianni, who is known for his work with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Neal Morse, and The Book of Mormon.

In 2016, Orissa brought the music from the studio to the stage when Dodini attracted the best musicians from NYC’s progressive, metal and rock scene to help him put this project on stage. Resurrection was released a couple of Friday’s ago, and Dodini plans to put together a regional tour to help promote his latest opus, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for some local dates. For more info on Orissa, visit facebook.com/ORISSABAND.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My bro and guitar whiz, Steve Bello, has partnered up with Inversion Circus bassist Chris Davison and drummer Ronnie Mormino, to play on his new upcoming CD. Don’t worry, though! Inversion Circus is still alive and well, and are working hard on their next CD as well, but they agreed to help Bello since his most recent line-up ended back in August. There’s no release date for Bello’s seventh CD yet, but at this point, early 2018 would be a great guess. Bello sent me an early demo of jam called “Marblehead,” and all I can say is “Wow!” This is some tasty music coming your way! For more on Steve Bello and his project the Inversion Circus guys, visit SteveBelloRocks.com.

My old buddy and former Z100 co-worker, Ron Scalzo, whom I used to write about in this column when he called himself Q*Ball, recently released a brand new CD, I Gotta Rock, and I have to say that this is a side of Ronnie that I’ve never heard. Everything I used to hear from Ron had more of an electronica feel to it. The title track, “Dullboy,” “Cold Hands,” “White Knights,” and “Wolves That Are Wicked” really take you on a musical journey. I Gotta Rock is a great CD, and if you ask me, it belongs on Broadway. Ron will be celebrating the CD’s release with a party at the Rockwood Music Hall in New York City this Thursday night, Nov. 16. For more on Ron Scalzo, visit BaldFreak.com.

And finally, in semi-music-related topic in tying this column to my Inked Out column, I recently learned that my brother and Saint Caine front man, John Kosco, has returned home to the tattoo parlor where it all started for him, Pure Ink Tattoo in Ledgewood, NJ. It looks like the tattooing team of Kosco and Danny Pain, who used both to play in the band Child, are back together again. I’m ecstatic to see these boys tattooing together again at Pure Ink. For more on Pure Ink Tattoo, visit pureinktattoo.com. For more on John Kosco’s band Saint Caine, visit Facebook.com/SaintCaine.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

11/16—Ron Scalzo CD Release Party—Rockwood Music Hall, NYC

11/16—Vista/Strive/From The Concrete/Latewaves—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/17—Brookfield EP Release Show/Casual Friday/The Breakout Year/Casanovacaine/When Thieves Are About/Cult Classic—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/18—Borgo Pass/Exist Among/Eternal Black/Leeds Point—Mr. Beerys, Bethpage, NY

11/18—Metal Mike/Lyken21/Orbynot/Fiakra—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/19—Traitors/Sabella/Planetary Alignment/Comb The Desert/Circadian Lapse/Stronger Than Death—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/22—Circuitry/Paralysis/Deer Hollow/Funghoul—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/24—Graces Downfall/Wild Planes—The V-Spot, Wilkes-Barre, PA

11/25—Eyeswan—Krogh’s, Sparta, NJ

11/29—Sun and Flesh/One Hundred Thousand/Swanky Tiger—Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY

11/30—The Penthouse/Tura Lura/Economy Flights—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/1—Royal Revolution/Sinertia/Our Fears/The Silverhounds—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/2—American Angel/Ted Poley/Rock Kandy—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/7—Bobaflex/Low Roads Ghost/Raftree—Debonair Music Hall (formerly Mexicali Live), Teaneck, NJ

12/7—Set to Stun/Northern Ghost/The Haunting/For Those Who Fall/Dreams of Demise—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/8—The Independents—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/9—Last Pharoah/Dyspell/Beyond Fallen/Ashes In The Sky—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/11—Bodysnatcher/Falsifier/Aethere/Stronger Than Death/Burning Limbs/Koba—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/14—A Killer’s Confession/Awake At Last/You Are A Toy—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/15—Monitor/Steel Spade Syndicate/Cover Her Face/Alden/Sick—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/17—Lorna Shore—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/22—“THAT METAL SHOW” Annual Holiday Bash featuring Headmotor “Motorhead Tribute”/Graffiti Cannon/Sister Salvation/Lunatic Fringe/Grounded4Life—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ