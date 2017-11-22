North Jersey Notes – The Skullers

THE SKULLERS—Weehawken, NJ

I heard an amazing blues band on Tom Hanley’s Jersey Rock show on the WRAT one night on my way home from rehearsal. The best part was that the band was from North Jersey — Weehawken to be exact — and they called themselves The Skullers, named after frontman and guitarist, Jack Skuller. Wanting to hear more, I checked out the band’s debut EP, Meet The Skullers, and really loved the soul that singer Jack Skuller showcased in his vocals on songs like “Meet Me in Memphis,” “Pressure Face,” and “Peace With You.” You can’t have the blues without a little soul, and Skuller definitely has it!

Despite his youth, Skuller could be mistaken as an industry veteran. Skuller released his first single at the ripe age of 14 by way of Bar/None Records, which set the stage for his authentic rock and roll upbringing. Radio Disney took notice of Skuller’s talents and sponsored a 15-city tour, which garnered the then-teen the of attention of outlets like Consequence of Sound​, ​Teen Vogue, and ​American Songwriter​. Skuller’s songwriting and musicianship earned him an award at the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, where he was awarded the 2014 Holly Prize, in tribute to the legacy of Buddy Holly. After closing that chapter in his life, Skuller was ready to make a new debut in music with his latest project, ​The Skullers, where he was able to channel a powerful blend of blues-soaked modern rock with a rockabilly soul. Joining Skuller in The Skullers is drummer Gabriel Scholis-Fernandez, and bassist Luigi Sardi.

This past September, The Skullers released their debut EP, ​Meet The Skullers, which they recorded this past spring with four-time Grammy-nominated producer, Joel Hamilton, known for his work with The Black Keys, Highly Suspect, Pretty Lights, and Tom Waits. The EP opens with an up-tempo rock burner, “Meet Me in Memphis,” an ode to letting loose. ​Meet The Skullers goes on to showcase their influences and stylings with songs like “Eyes Open” and “Peace With You” showing that there is a lot of rock behind those blues! The Skullers are a breath of fresh air when it comes to North Jersey music. So, if you get the chance to give them a listen or you want to learn more about The Skullers, visit TheSkullers.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

The Dark Sky Choir guys have parted ways with singer Hollywood How. According to Howie’s Facebook post, he felt the band was ready for big things, like touring and playing festivals, and he needed to raise his family. Well, family first, right? That being said, Howie has stepped down as Dark Sky Choir’s frontman after two years. A couple of weeks ago at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ, the band introduced their new lead singer, Brian Allen, from the band Vicious Rumors while opening for Skid Row. For more on Dark Sky Choir, visit DarkSkyChoir.com.

I recently caught a killer music video from local guitar wiz, Angel Vivaldi. The video was for his song “Serotonin” off his latest CD, Synapse. But the thing that caught my eye was his dueling axes with Alice Cooper guitarist, the super-hot, Nita Strauss. This song rocked on all levels and the guitar wizardry was off the charts. Angel is currently on tour as part of The Guitar Collective with Scale The Summit and Andy James. For more on Angel Vivaldi and to find out where he’s playing next, visit AngelVivaldiOfficial.com.

And finally, my boys from Dinosaur Eyelids drop a new CD this Friday (11/24) called Left Turn on Red, which everyone knows is illegal to do. Well, it should be illegal to have music this good! This might be the best I’ve heard Dinosaur Eyelids yet. Songs like “Day Zero” and “Into The Woods” were more rifftastic than I’ve ever heard the band, while “LA Lady” seemed to be a more sentimental side of the band. Left Turn on Red was definitely a great listen. Dinosaur Eyelids will be celebrating the release with a party at The Court Tavern in New Brunswick, NJ with Tango Machina, Alpha Rabbit, Doc Rotten, and Naughty Clouds. For more on Dinosaur Eyelids, visit DinosaurEyelids.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

11/22—Circuitry/Paralysis/Deer Hollow/Funghoul—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

11/24—Dinosaur Eyelids “CD Release Party”/Tango Machina/Alpha Rabbit/Doc Rotten/Naughty Clouds—The Court Tavern, New Brunswick, NJ

11/24—Graces Downfall/Wild Planes—The V-Spot, Wilkes-Barre, PA

11/25—Eyeswan—Krogh’s, Sparta, NJ

11/29—Sun and Flesh/One Hundred Thousand/Swanky Tiger—Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY

11/30—The Penthouse/Tura Lura/Economy Flights—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/1—Royal Revolution/Sinertia/Our Fears/The Silverhounds—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/2—Don Jamieson/Mikell’s Plot/Midnite Hellion/Carson and St. James from Common Wealth & Derrick Klybish from 40 Below Summer Acoustic/worldsucks/Lunatic Fringe—Paul’s Tavern, Belmar, NJ

12/2—A Winter Night With The MINISTER OF METAL: The Walk Arounds/Marvin Sunk/Sekond Skyn/Lower the Veil/GOTHAM—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

12/2—American Angel/Ted Poley/Rock Kandy—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/7—Bobaflex/Low Roads Ghost/Raftree—Debonair Music Hall (formerly Mexicali Live), Teaneck, NJ

12/7—Set to Stun/Northern Ghost/The Haunting/For Those Who Fall/Dreams of Demise—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/8—The Independents—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/9—Incognito Theory/Moreso/Know Your Enemy/Gathering After Ashes/Ryder—The Blue Room, Secaucus, NJ

12/9—Last Pharoah/Dyspell/Beyond Fallen/Ashes In The Sky—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/11—Bodysnatcher/Falsifier/Aethere/Stronger Than Death/Burning Limbs/Koba—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/14—A Killer’s Confession/Awake At Last/You Are A Toy—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/15—Monitor/Steel Spade Syndicate/Cover Her Face/Alden/Sick—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/15—Police Navidad/Rahway/International Override/Paulus Hook/Ryder—The Cricket Club “Grand Re-Opening,” Irvington, NJ

12/16—Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors/Rahway/Ten Ton Mojo/Burial Park—The Blue Room, Secaucus, NJ

12/16—Jaded Past—Arlene’s Grocery, NYC

12/17—Lorna Shore—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/22—“THAT METAL SHOW” Annual Holiday Bash featuring Headmotor “Motorhead Tribute”/Graffiti Cannon/Sister Salvation/Lunatic Fringe/Grounded4Life—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ