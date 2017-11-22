Spotlights – Pigeons Playing Ping Pong & Emo Night Brooklyn

Opening Up A Can Of Worms

by Mike Greenblatt

The Baltimore psychedelic alternative funk electronica jam band known as Pigeons Playing Ping Pong will land with Pizazz (their new CD) Friday, Nov. 24 with Flamingosis opening at Brooklyn Steel. Singer Greg Ormont warns AQ faithful that the band is “like a spring-loaded can of worms and the contents fly out in every direction like fireworks.” New drummer, Alex Petropulos, adds heft to an already intense live experience. While their Maryland cult — called The Flock — grows, lead guitarist Jeremy Schon seems to be reaching Guitar Hero status.

Let’s Get Sad As F—!

by Jenna Romaine

Thanksgiving may be all about family and food, but Thanksgiving Eve is renowned as a night for bar-hopping debauchery. This year, Emo Night Brooklyn is looking to up the ante by bringing the party — and all the feels — to Starland Ballroom Nov. 22. Featuring Bayside’s Anthony Raneri with a DJ set, an acoustic set with The Startling Line’s Kenny Vasoli, and more, you won’t want to miss it. So buy a ticket, grab drink, and revel in all its emo glory!