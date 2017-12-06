North Jersey Notes: Red Hymns

RED HYMNS—Union City, NJ

Back in September, my band Rahway performed at the Electric City Music Conference in Scranton, Penn. We played at a venue called The V Spot, but we weren’t the only Jersey band on the bill. There was also a very cool band out of Union City, NJ that I took a liking to, and their name is Red Hymns. As luck would have it, they’ll be performing at the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ (Yes, the old Mexicali Live!) opening for He Is Legend with my bros from Resurge next Thursday night, Dec. 14. I remember seeing these guys live up in Scranton and what caught my attention was singer Jeremy Hernandez, who had a killer voice. I had to hear more, so I checked out the band’s latest EP, Volume 2, the band’s follow-up to their 2016 EP, Volume 1, which I also listened to. The songs “Pesadilla,” “Vultures,” “Explode,” and “Callisto” were the standouts of what I listened to. These guys were good!

According to their bio, Red Hymns formed back in December of 2015 in Union City, NJ. Fans of bands like Circa Survive and the Deftones will really love these guys. Their sound is heavy, melodic and raw. The delay-infused guitar riffs, thunderous drums, and fat bass grooves combined with the infectious tones of Hernandez’s soothing vocals will have anyone singing along to each track. Hernandez is supported by guitarist Alexander Grullon, bassist Robert Piccininni Jr. and drummer Michael Cipriano.

Red Hymns released their debut EP, Volume 1, featuring “Pesadilla,” “Explode” and “Aitd” in 2016. This past October, the boys released Volume 2, featuring “Callisto,” “Vultures” and “Terra Preta.” Both EPs were recorded by John Naclerio at Nada Recording Studio in Montgomery, NY, but Volume 2 was mixed by Beau Burchell of Saosin. Volume 1 and Volume 2 are the first two of four EPs that Red Hymns plan to release in the coming years. Catch Red Hymns live with Resurge and He Is Legend on Dec. 14 at the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck. For more info on Red Hymns, visit RedHymnsBand.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My bud, Matt Goida, drummer from Ashes of Your Enemy, has a new project called Blud Red Roses. This project is a little bit more hard rock than Matt is used to playing with Ashes. Matt sent me a song to check out called “All the Same to Me,” and it’s pretty good. From the sounds of this first song, Matt and Blud Red Roses are off to a great start. For more info on Blud Red Roses, visit Facebook.com/BludRedRoses.

Speaking of new music, my brothers from Dead Fish Handshake just released their brand new song “Devolution (Black Box Theory).” The song is pretty heavy and singer Matt Paul’s vocals on this track sound amazing. According to my bro and guitarist, Rob Ferreira, Dead Fish Handshake is in the studio working up even more new music, which they plan on releasing one by one. But for now, “Devolution (Black Box Theory)” is their first track after some time away. For more on Dead Fish Handshake, visit DeadFishHandshake.com.

And finally, my bass bro, Richard Mollo, and Angelina DelCarmen from New York City’s Charetta showed up on YouTube again. Only this time, they are starring in the latest video from the New York City metal band, Sinaro, for their song “Break the Paradigm” featuring Oli Herbert from All That Remains. I can’t believe I haven’t heard Sinaro before. They’re pretty bad ass! Check out the video for “Break the Paradigm” on YouTube. For more on Sinaro, visit Sinaro-band.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

12/7—Bobaflex/Low Roads Ghost/Raftree—Debonair Music Hall (formerly Mexicali Live), Teaneck, NJ

12/7—Set to Stun/Northern Ghost/The Haunting/For Those Who Fall/Dreams of Demise—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/8—The Independents—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/9—Incognito Theory/Moreso/Know Your Enemy/Gathering After Ashes/Ryder—The Blue Room, Secaucus, NJ

12/9—Last Pharoah/Dyspell/Beyond Fallen/Ashes In The Sky—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/11—Bodysnatcher/Falsifier/Aethere/Stronger Than Death/Burning Limbs/Koba—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/14—A Killer’s Confession/Awake At Last/You Are A Toy—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/14—Resurge/Red Hymns/He Is Legend—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/15—Monitor/Steel Spade Syndicate/Cover Her Face/Alden/Sick—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/15—Police Navidad/Rahway/International Override/Paulus Hook/Ryder—The Cricket Club “Grand Re-Opening,” Irvington, NJ

12/16—Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors/Rahway/Ten Ton Mojo/Burial Park—The Blue Room, Secaucus, NJ

12/16—Jaded Past—Arlene’s Grocery, NYC

12/17—Lorna Shore—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/22—“THAT METAL SHOW” Annual Holiday Bash featuring Headmotor “Motorhead Tribute”/Graffiti Cannon/Sister Salvation/Lunatic Fringe/Grounded4Life—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ