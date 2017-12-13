NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

While the world is still trying to figure out who the f**k Tommy London is, Tommy will be releasing his debut single, “Sugar Red,” on Jan. 8, Elvis’s birthday! Tommy made his debut as a solo artist at the Gramercy Theatre back in September. For those of you really wondering who Tommy is, he’s the frontman of one of NYC’s popular rock bands, The Dirty Pearls. Tommy just released a teaser video to promote “Sugar Red” and it leaves you wanting to hear the whole song. I can’t wait to hear it! For more on Tommy London’s debut single, visit TommyLondon.com.

My brothers from Resurge will be making their Debonair Music Hall debut in Teaneck, NJ this Thursday night (12/14). Well, it’s more like a return to that venue since Resurge actually “resurged” and made their debut there when it was still called Mexicali Live. Anyway, Resurge will be opening for He Is Legend. Also performing will be Red Hymns and Come the Desert. This show will also be the first for Phil Beam as Resurge’s guitarist. Phil has much stage experience from his previous bands, so this show should have tons of energy! Hit up Resurge for last minute tickets by contacting them at Facebook.com/RESURGEmusic.

A couple of weeks ago, we said goodbye to yet another venue on the music scene. I don’t know the full story as to why they closed their doors, but I can only guess that money was the issue. I’m talking about Tenth Street Live in Kenilworth, NJ. I only played there once, and I thought the venue had great sound and pretty cool stage, but when it came to location, this place was hidden. I remember driving there for a gig and seeing that it was located at the middle of a residential block across the street from a factory. They say location is everything, right? I felt that Tenth Street Live was poorly located, but had so much potential for a music venue. Then again, I hate seeing music venues on the scene go down. So, goodbye, Tenth Street Live.

This Saturday night (12/16), my brother Smitty from Zenergy Entertainment has put together a charity event at The Saint in Asbury Park, NJ in memory of Smitty’s son, Pierce a.k.a. Big Redd. The event is being called A Big Redd Christmas featuring an All-Star Jam with John “JD” DeServio from Black Label Society, Morgan Rose from Sevendust, Brian Quinn from Candlebox and Lenny Cerzosie from The Infinite Staircase. Also performing will be Lenny’s new project with his brother Jeff, The Mayan Factor, and the new kids on the block, The Walk Arounds, featuring my bud Connor Byrne, with a possible appearance by the jolly big guy in a red suit. Proceeds from this event will go to the Pierce “Bigg Redd” Smith Recovery Scholarship to assist people in active addiction who don’t have the means to put themselves through a treatment program. For more info on this event, visit Ticketweb.com.

And finally, just a reminder, big weekend for my band Rahway with Two Crazy Nights of Rahway! This Friday night (12/15), we take part in bringing rock music back to the legendary Cricket Club in Irvington, NJ, with Police Navidad featuring Anthony Coviello from Long Gone Day, International Override, Paulus Hook, and Ryder. Then, on Saturday night (12/16), Rahway hits The Blue Room in Secaucus, NJ with the local music legend Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors, NYC’s Ten Ton Mojo, and Burial Park. Billy was the frontman of the band Monroe back in the ‘80s and the owner of Screamin’ Ink Tattoo in Fair Lawn. This is also a Toys for Tots event to help get toys for families who can’t afford them this Christmas. If you haven’t seen Rahway live yet, now you have two chances! For more info on Rahway, visit Rahwayband.com.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

NJN Concert Calendar:

12/14—A Killer’s Confession/Awake At Last/You Are A Toy—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/14—Resurge/Red Hymns/Comb the Desert/He Is Legend—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/15—Monitor/Steel Spade Syndicate/Cover Her Face/Alden/Sick—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/15—Police Navidad/Rahway/International Override/Paulus Hook/Ryder—The Cricket Club “Grand Re-Opening”, Irvington, NJ

12/15—25 Ta Life “First NJ in 20 Years”/Wisdom in Chains/The Banner/Queensway/Departed—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/15—Thank You Scientist /Bent Knee/In The Presence of Wolves/The Tea Club—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

12/16—Billy Monroe and the Soul Survivors/Rahway/Ten Ton Mojo/Burial Park—The Blue Room, Secaucus, NJ

12/16—Jaded Past—Arlene’s Grocery, NYC

12/17—Lorna Shore—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/22—“THAT METAL SHOW” Annual Holiday Bash featuring Headmotor “Motorhead Tribute”/Graffiti Cannon/Sister Salvation/Lunatic Fringe/Grounded4Life—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/22—Palisades/ Blindwish/Ashes—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/22—Alden Street/LoveHandles/Dizaster—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

12/27—Chrissie Limos/Liam Reyes/Seb Isaac/Arejay Ella/Justin Sullivan—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/28—Atomic Minds/Ami and the Amietttes/Shutter—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/29—Owl Kill/Answer Infinity/Crimshaw/Back From Nothing/The Open Minds—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

12/29—Bearin’ Peace/Jay Mickens/Shlomo Franklin—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

12/30—Jaws-NJ/Hammer Fight/Negative Sky/Hot Blood/Dissentience/The Silverhounds/Metal Life Crisis—The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

12/30—Royal Revolution/Fiakra—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/4—Monument of a Memory/Zoume/Refinement/Muerte/Nihilum/Charred Graves—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/5—Brianna Musco (Demo Release Party)/From The Concrete/Gina Royale/The Gray Vines/Silent Tides—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/5—Casual Friday/My Cruel Summer/White Lotus—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/6—Don Jamieson/Dusk/Incognito Theory/Blud Red Roses/Sunday Brave—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/7—Flaw/Fall To Rise—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ