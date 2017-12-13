Spotlights: American Cancer Society & Bent Knee

American Cancer Society Fundraiser in NJ

With a tribute to Gregg Allman, a set by local band Wigs and Car Parts, and some performances from Saddle Brook School of Rock’s young students — not to mention door prizes — Debonair Music Hall will surely be rocking. Formerly Mexicali Live, Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ is hosting this benefit concert to help raise money for the Fair Lawn chapter of the American Cancer Society. Celebrating the late Allman’s music, as well as local music acts, is just one step toward meeting their fundraising goal. Tickets for the Dec. 13 show are $20 when bought in advance on debonairmusichall.showare.com and $25 at the door.

NYC To Experience Bent Knee

Music is an art for Bent Knee. They intertwine genres, float between styles, and stay true to the feeling that they want their songs give off. The six-piece group formed in Boston in 2009 and has been creating art ever since. Their latest album and first major label debut, Land Animal, was said to be “equal parts ingenuity and deliciousness” by The Wall Street Journal. I do not disagree, for this album melds all their passions and perspectives into an enthralling, musically dynamic narrative. The talented, avant-garde rock group’s tour with Thank You Scientist lands in Brooklyn at Rough Trade on Dec. 14. For tickets, visit axs.com.