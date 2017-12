2017 isn’t over yet, and what better way to send out the old and ring in the new a little early with Gogol Bordello?! Lower Manhattan’s favorite gypsy-punk band is heading to Brooklyn Steel Dec. 28 -29 for some end of the year fun! Coming off the high of their 2017 album, Seekers and Finders, released in August, this is one show you’ll want to catch while you can!