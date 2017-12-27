The Top Albums of 2017

This year has been an interesting one to say the least; from pop culture to politics. But with another 365 days headed into the book, it’s time to round up just some of the amazing albums that have been released during those days. Although narrowing down the list of favorites was difficult, I think these ten albums do a great job at showcasing just some of the various, superb music that this year had to offer.

Debra Kate Schafer

1. American Teen – Khalid

2. Chroma – Mt. Eddy

3. Harry Styles – Harry Styles

4. Concrete and Gold – Foo Fighters

5. Out In The Storm – Waxahatchee

6. Feel Your Feelings Fool! – The Regrettes

7. Landed in Brooklyn – Julian & Roman Wasserfuhr

8. Southern Blood – Gregg Allman

9. Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey

10. The Book of Souls: Live Chapter – Iron Maiden

Tim Louie

1. From The Fires – Greta Van Fleet

2. Smoke On This – Rex Brown

3. Year of the Tiger – Josh Todd and The Conflict

4. Judas – FOZZY

5. Fives – Hollywood Undead

6. Electrified – Black Water Rising

7. Undefeated – Rahway

8. Shade – Living Colour

9. Forged by Fortitude – Sons of Texas

10. We The People – Adrenaline Mob

Mike Greenblatt

1. Clean Getaway – Ricky Byrd

2. Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real – Lucas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

3. Southern Blood – Gregg Allman

4. Hudson – DeJohnette, Grenadier, Medeski & Scofield

5. Migration Blues – Eric Bibb

6. So You Wanna Be An Outlaw – Steve Earle

7. Parking Lot Symphony – Trombone Shorty,

8. Power of Peace – The Isley Brothers & Santana,

9. Dark Matter – Randy Newman,

10. TajMo – Taj Mahal and Keb Mo,

Jenna Romaine

1. Near To The Wild Heart Of Life – Japandroids

2. Blue Lips – Tove Lo

3. Lovely, Little, Lonely – The Maine

4. Hopeless Fountain Kingdom – Halsey

5. DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar

6. From The Fires – Greta Van Fleet

7. Ctrl – SZA

8. The Peace And The Panic – Neck Deep

9. Harry Styles – Harry Styles

10. About U – MUNA

Bob Makin

1. Creatures – Sweet Crude

2. Money – Cook Thugless

3. Stronghold – Cryptkeeper Five

4. First Things First – Hodera

5. Charismanic 2.0 – Experiment 34

6. Health Palm – Spowder

7. A Certain Light – Wetbrain

8. Welcome to the Modern World – Mr. Payday

9. Close Counts – The Brixton Riot

10. No Matter What – The Vansaders