North Jersey Notes: From The Concrete

FROM THE CONCRETE – Clifton, NJ

It’s not often when I come across a band that just knocks my socks off. Okay, maybe there is one every week, but it’s a new a New Year and it’s time to knock my whole sock drawer off! I came across a band from Clifton who call themselves From the Concrete. I gave these kids a listen since they were from Clifton, and that is North Jersey. After listening to a few songs on their new CD, In/Sight — like “For You,” “Pawn,” “Emo (Shun),” “Dissonance” and my favorite track “Midnight” — I learned that these kids need to do a show with NYC’s Charetta and I also learned that singer Allison O’Braza sings her ass off! What a voice on that girl! She sings with conviction, power, and best of all, she’s young!

From the Concrete is a female-fronted alt-rock band with some really powerful vocals, as I just stated, and supported by some catchy guitar riffs. They come from Clifton and are well-aware what Clifton means to the Jersey Music scene. It’s the home of popular venues of the scene like Dingbatz and the Clash Bar. From the Concrete looks at themselves as “a fresh take on a familiar scene with a new spin on the nostalgic 2000’s pop-punk sound that Jersey is no stranger to.” Singer Allison O’Braza says, “We write sad songs for sad people, with a twist of upbeat instrumentals, and an explosive live show.” The members of From The Concrete are no strangers to the Jersey music scene with players like guitarist Kevin Dzuiba, bassist Vinny Dedilectis, and drummer Anthony Deveraux, coming from the long-lived pop punk band Check Your Morals, and singer Allison O’Braza coming from New York City’s Silver Silver, a pop rock band. The only newbie to the scene is guitarist Gabe Romero. With the musicianship and experience each member brings to the table, From the Concrete is certainly a pop punk force to be reckoned with. Allison says, “We truly enjoy what we do, and love to be a part of something bigger than ourselves, while reminding people they’re not alone in what they’re feeling, and it’s okay not to be okay sometimes.” Sounds like something a grunge band member would say. Oh no!

After listening to theie August release, In/Sight, I’m really excited to hear more from these kids in 2018. They definitely have a bright future as long as they stick with Allison as their frontwoman. These kids are great songwriters and I’m curious to see if they can pull it off live. I’d also really love to see them on a bill with Charetta, so if anyone in the Charetta camp is reading this, you need to check out From the Concrete! How? Visit them at Facebook.com/FromtheconcreteNJ or catch them live at Dingbatz this Friday night (1/5) performing at the Brianna Musco Demo Release Party.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brother Tom Fitzgibbon, drummer for Negative Sky, has to step away from the band for personal reasons. He performed his last show with the band last Saturday night at The Saint in Asbury Park, NJ. Anyone who knows Tommy knows that he loves music and has a passion for the business, so I don’t expect him to be away for long, and I hope to see him re-join his Negative Sky brothers in the future. Other than that, I wish Tommy nothing but the best in whatever he needs to do on a personal level. That being said, there is a vacancy in the drum seat for Negative Sky. If you think you have what it takes to be Negative Sky’s drummer, contact the band at Facebook.com/NegativeskyNJ.

Killcode singer Tom Morrissey leaked a clip of a new song called “Let It Ride” on Facebook as guitarist DC Gonzalez sat behind him mixing the guitar work. Tom says in the clip, “New Song…..2018!….‘Let It Ride!’” Well, it’s 2018! Let’s hear it fellas! For more on Killcode, visit Killcode.net.

And finally, one of my new favorite Jersey bands War for the Crown featuring my brother, Archie from Empire Fallen, on bass, is looking to have a big 2018 jumpstart. They’re already booked on Feb. 21 at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ to open for Doyle, who should be heading out with the reunited Misfits sometime this year, then on Mar. 17 at the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ opening for Lynch Mob with my brothers from Resurge and Incognito Theory, and on Apr. 21 War For the Crown is booked at the Stanhope House in Stanhope, NJ to open for Saving Abel. How is that for a 2018 kick-off? For more on War For the Crown, visit Facebook.com/WarForTheCrown.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

1/4—Monument of a Memory/Zoume/Refinement/Muerte/Nihilum/Charred Graves—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/5—Brianna Musco (Demo Release Party)/From The Concrete/Gina Royale/The Gray Vines/Silent Tides—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/5—Casual Friday/My Cruel Summer/White Lotus—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/6—Don Jamieson/Dusk/Incognito Theory/Blud Red Roses/Sunday Brave—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/6—Lieder—The Clash Bar

1/7—Flaw/Fall To Rise—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/10—Iron Reagan/Despise You/Cemetery Piss/Left Cross/Dutchguts—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/11—Sentinels/Stargazer/Into The Infinite—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/12—Zenergy Entertainment Presents Light of Day Winterfest 2018 featuring Rock Heavy: Uncrated/Everything Falls/Lower the Veil/Dead Fish Handshake/Ropetree/The Walk Arounds—The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

1/13—Meet Me At The Alter/Silent Culture/Double Header/Crash Landing/A Door with No House/The Final Impression—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/21—U.S. Bombs/The Fullers/After The Burn/Riverside Odds/The Graveyard School/South Class Veterans—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

1/27—Ripped—The Delancey, NYC

1/27—Joe Lynn Turner—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/27—The Bathwater/Sick/Vas Difference/The Atomic Disasters/Dig A Revel—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/3—Incognito Theory/Leaving a Legacy—The Trocadero, Philadelphia, PA

2/10—Barren/Answer Infinity/Arc’d Angel/incolor/Under Blood Red Skies—Roxy and Dukes Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ