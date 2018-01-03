The 10 Best, No, the 100 Best Films of 2017

10 Best Big Budget Films
- Baby Driver
- Lady Bird
- The Disaster Artist
- The Florida Project
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Mudbound
- Dunkirk
- Wonder Woman
- Get Out
- Rough Night
Big Budgets Honorable Mention
- Everything, Everything
- Going in Style
- Fate of the Furious
- Darkest Hour
- LEGO Batman
- The Meyerowitz Stories
- Girls Trip
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
- Brad’s Status
- American Made
- The Shape of Water
- The Post
- Roman J. Israel, Esq.
- Molly’s Game
- Battle of the Sexes
10 Best Independent Films
- Call Me by Your Name
- Wind River
- It Comes at Night
- Mayhem
- The Big Sick
- Lucky
- Novitiate
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
- The Hero
- Maudie
Independent Films Honorable Mention
- Crown Heights
- Lemon
- The Leisure Seeker
- Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
- Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
- Brigsby Bear
- The Levelling
- Victoria & Abdul
- The Tiger Hunter
- Good Time
- A Question of Faith
- The Promise
- A United Kingdom
- I, Tonya
10 Best Foreign Films
- 1945 (Hungary)
- Santoalla (Spain)
- Lost in Paris (France)
- Summer 1993 (Spain)
- In the Fade (Germany)
- First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
- The Women’s Balcony (Israel)
- In This Corner of the World (Japan)
- Loveless (Russia)
- A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
Foreign Films Honorable Mention
- Song of Granite (Ireland)
- Happy End (France)
- 13 Minutes (Germany)
- Bobbi Jene (Israel)
- Menashe (Yiddish)
- Polina (Russian)
- Okja (South Korea)
- Thelma (Norway)
- Blade of the Immortal (Japan)
- Foxtrot (Israel)
- Napping Princess (Japan)
- The Girl Without Hands (France)
- November (Estonia)
- One Week and a Day (Israel)
- Birdboy: The Forgotten Children (Spain)
10 Best Documentaries
- Man in Red Bandana
- Let It Fall: L.A. 1982-1992
- Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
- Long Strange Trip
- I Called Him Morgan
- 100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
- Human Flow
- No Greater Love
- My Scientology Movie
- The Defiant Ones
Documentaries Honorable Mention
- Betting on Zero
- I Am Battle Comic
- Step
- Jane
- Kedi
- Alive & Kicking
- California Typewriter
- School Life
- Whose Streets?
- May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers
- Sled Dogs
- Actor Martinez
- The Final Year
- Brimstone & Glory
- Contemporary Color