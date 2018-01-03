Interviews
The 10 Best, No, the 100 Best Films of 2017

—by , January 3, 2018

10 Best Big Budget Films

  1. Baby Driver
  2. Lady Bird
  3. The Disaster Artist
  4. The Florida Project
  5. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  6. Mudbound
  7. Dunkirk
  8. Wonder Woman
  9. Get Out
  10. Rough Night

 

Big Budgets Honorable Mention

  1. Everything, Everything
  2. Going in Style
  3. Fate of the Furious
  4. Darkest Hour
  5. LEGO Batman
  6. The Meyerowitz Stories
  7. Girls Trip
  8. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
  9. Brad’s Status
  10. American Made
  11. The Shape of Water
  12. The Post
  13. Roman J. Israel, Esq.
  14. Molly’s Game
  15. Battle of the Sexes

 

10 Best Independent Films

  1. Call Me by Your Name
  2. Wind River
  3. It Comes at Night
  4. Mayhem
  5. The Big Sick
  6. Lucky
  7. Novitiate
  8. The Zookeeper’s Wife
  9. The Hero
  10. Maudie

 

Independent Films Honorable Mention

  1. Crown Heights
  2. Lemon
  3. The Leisure Seeker
  4. Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
  5. Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
  6. Brigsby Bear
  7. The Levelling
  8. Victoria & Abdul
  9. The Tiger Hunter
  10. Good Time
  11. A Question of Faith
  12. The Promise
  13. A United Kingdom
  14. I, Tonya

 

 

10 Best Foreign Films

  1. 1945 (Hungary)
  2. Santoalla (Spain)
  3. Lost in Paris (France)
  4. Summer 1993 (Spain)
  5. In the Fade (Germany)
  6. First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
  7. The Women’s Balcony (Israel)
  8. In This Corner of the World (Japan)
  9. Loveless (Russia)
  10. A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

 

Foreign Films Honorable Mention

  1. Song of Granite (Ireland)
  2. Happy End (France)
  3. 13 Minutes (Germany)
  4. Bobbi Jene (Israel)
  5. Menashe (Yiddish)
  6. Polina (Russian)
  7. Okja (South Korea)
  8. Thelma (Norway)
  9. Blade of the Immortal (Japan)
  10. Foxtrot (Israel)
  11. Napping Princess (Japan)
  12. The Girl Without Hands (France)
  13. November (Estonia)
  14. One Week and a Day (Israel)
  15. Birdboy: The Forgotten Children (Spain)

 

 

10 Best Documentaries

  1.  Man in Red Bandana
  2. Let It Fall: L.A. 1982-1992
  3. Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
  4. Long Strange Trip
  5. I Called Him Morgan
  6. 100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
  7. Human Flow
  8. No Greater Love
  9. My Scientology Movie
  10. The Defiant Ones

 

Documentaries Honorable Mention

  1. Betting on Zero
  2. I Am Battle Comic
  3. Step
  4. Jane
  5. Kedi
  6. Alive & Kicking
  7. California Typewriter
  8. School Life
  9. Whose Streets?
  10. May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers
  11. Sled Dogs
  12. Actor Martinez
  13. The Final Year
  14. Brimstone & Glory
  15. Contemporary Color

 

 

