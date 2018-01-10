OUT OF BOUNDS – Monroe, NJ

I haven’t had a chance to write about these guys yet, but since they finally have their debut CD, Blacked Out, featuring the songs “You Still Hold My Heart,” “Comin’,” and “Bleeding Away,” being released this May, they deserve a little ink. Plus, they’re a great local rock band with some killer tunes and raucous riffs. I’m talking about the guys from Out of Bounds.

Whether you like your rock on the field or “out of bounds,” this high-energy rock band out of Central Jersey is sure to catch your attention. Out of Bounds mixes riffing guitars with driving power and soulful melodies. Singer Sean McCoy leads with hard-rocking soulful vocals on songs written by guitarist David “The RockDoc” Rosenfeld, which are edgy, melodic and catchy. The RockDoc also sings lead vocals on a handful of Out of Bounds songs, making him and Sean the Gene and Paul, or the Paul and John, of Out of Bounds. Bandmates, David and bassist Steve Pasqua, performed in a local cover band called In Transition. After a chance jam session in 2015 with one of Steve’s co-workers, guitarist and singer McCoy, they realized their chemistry was undeniable and Out of Bounds was formed with David’s son Daniel on drums. After only four weeks of playing together, Out of Bounds earned themselves a spot performing at the inaugural Rock Carnival in Clark, NJ. For Out of Bounds, the ride has been amazing ever since, with a slew of amazing shows at venues around the tri-state area sprinkled in allowing the band to network with many of Jersey’s best musicians. In 2016, Daniel would have to vacate his drum seat for college right before Out of Bounds’ repeat performance at the second Rock Carnival in Lakewood, NJ. Drew Sosa is currently behind the kit for Out of Bounds solidifying their lineup once again.

This May, Out of Bands will release their debut CD, Blacked Out, featuring “You Still Hold My Heart,” “Comin’,” and “Bleeding Away.” Blacked Out was produced by Black Label Society bassist John “JD” DeServio. Fans of bands like Alice in Chains, Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver and Stone Temple Pilots will really enjoy Out of Bounds. Moving forward, Out of Bounds looks to build their online presence and make merchandise available to their growing fanbase, while possibly finding management. After all, this can’t be a rock ‘n’ roll band if they played within the lines. Rock ‘n’ roll was meant to be played Out of Bounds! The band will be celebrating Blacked Out’s release with a party on May 12 at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch, NJ. For more on Out of Bounds, visit OutofBoundsrocks.com.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

A few weeks ago, I got to share the stage with someone I haven’t shared the stage with in over 10 years over at the re-opening of the Cricket Club in Irvington, NJ. I’m talking about Anthony Coviello from Long Gone Day. I got to catch up with Ant before our sets and he told me that he’s been immersed in this new project, Police Navidad. He said that he doesn’t actually do this singing in this punk rock trio, but he does handle all of the guitar work. Anthony also told me that he didn’t rule out Long Gone Day ever seeing the light of day on a stage ever again, but he’s content with his new project at the moment. Learn more about Police Navidad at Facebook.com/PoliceNavidad.

I just learned that my brother and former Black Water Rising guitarist Johnny “Fatts” Fattaruso is playing guitar for a new band called The Pain Method featuring Rob Moschetti from Pro-Pain, M.O.D. and Generation Kill. They recently performed an acoustic set in New York and had so much fun, they’re bringing the band to Jersey on Feb. 3 to Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ. For more on The Pain Method, visit Facebook.com/ThePainMethod.

And finally, speaking of the legendary M.O.D., my brother Tim McMurtrie, who was the original guitarist, has been publicly battling on Facebook, of all places, with original singer Billy Milano. Billy has kept the band alive all these years, but when Tim proposed a reunion with Billy, all hell broke loose with death threats on Tim’s family. Not too cool on Billy Milano’s part. According to Timmy, the Trademark for the M.O.D. name had expired, so he and another original bandmate bought the name right out from under Billy’s nose. Well, now Timmy owns the name M.O.D. and can do what he wishes with it. Look for new M.O.D. merch and unreleased material soon. For more on M.O.D., visit Facebook.com/MOD-Method-of-Destruction.

That’s all for now! If your band is from North Jersey, and you want some exposure, send your press kits to Arts Weekly, c/o Tim Louie P.O. Box 1140, Little Falls, NJ 07424, or you can email me at tim@theaquarian.com, where you can also let me know where you’re performing next!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

1/10—Iron Reagan/Despise You/Cemetery Piss/Left Cross/Dutchguts—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/11—Sentinels/Stargazer/Into The Infinite—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/11—Jersey Campfires Production Presents Infinitus Mortus/The Angry Pirates/Jenny And The Felines/Team Rocket/Brian Erick (of The Paper Jets)—Crossroads, Garwood, NJ

1/12—Zenergy Entertainment Presents Light of Day Winterfest 2018 featuring Rock Heavy: Uncrated/Everything Falls/Lower the Veil/Dead Fish Handshake/Ropetree/The Walk Arounds—The Saint, Asbury Park, NJ

1/12—Out of Bounds—The Wonder Bar, Asbury Park, NJ

1/13—Meet Me At The Alter/Silent Culture/Double Header/Crash Landing/A Door with No House/The Final Impression—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

1/20—Rahway—World Café Live, Philadelphia, PA

1/21—U.S. Bombs/The Fullers/After The Burn/Riverside Odds/The Graveyard School/South Class Veterans—The Brighton Bar, Long Branch, NJ

1/26—Jersey Campfires Production Presents Blackout Paul/Drifting Figures/Symetria/Instant Regret Syndrome/Toxic—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/27—Ripped—The Delancey, NYC

1/27—Joe Lynn Turner—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

1/27—The Bathwater/Sick/Vas Difference/The Atomic Disasters/Dig A Revel—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/3—The Pain Method—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/3—Incognito Theory/Leaving a Legacy—The Trocadero, Philadelphia, PA

2/10—Barren/Answer Infinity/Arc’d Angel/incolor/Under Blood Red Skies—Roxy and Dukes Roadhouse, Dunellen, NJ