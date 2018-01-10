Top 20 Jazz CDs
DeJohnette, Grenadier, Medeski & Scofield, Hudson
Charles Lloyd, Passin’ Thru
Bill Frisell/Thomas Morgan, Small Town
Thelonious Monk, Les Liaisons Dangereuses 1960
Vijay Iyer Sextet, Far From Over
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Handful of Keys
Nestor Torres, Jazz Flute Traditions
Tohpati Ethnomission, Mata Hati
Brian Dickinson Quintet, The Rhythm Method
Josh Green & The Cyborg Orchestra, Telepathy & Bop
Mark Lewis, New York Session
Cameron Graves, Planetary Prince
Noah Haidu, Infinite Distances
Petros Klampanis, Chroma
Taylor Haskins, Gnosis
The New Vision Sax Ensemble, Musical Journey Through Time
Paul Tynan & Aaron Lington, Bi-Coastal Collective Chapter #5
Ron Francis Blake, Assimilation
Bill Cunliffe, BACHanalia
Ernesto Cervini’s Turboprop, Rev
Top 21 Blues CDs
Eric Bibb, Migration Blues
Taj Mahal and Keb Mo, TajMo
Otis Taylor, Fantasizing About Being Black
Kim Wilson, Blues and Boogie Volume #1
The Original Blues Brothers Band, The Last Shade Of Blue Before Black
John Lee Hooker, Whiskey & Wimmen: John Lee Hooker’s Finest
Chris “Bad News” Barnes, Hokum Blues
Johnny Nicholas & Friends, Too Many Bad Habits
John Latini, The Blues Makes Me Feel Good
The Greg Hatza ORGANization, Diggin’ Up My Roots
Strongman, No Time Like Now
Mick Kolassa & Mark Telesca, You Can’t Do That: Acoustic Beatles Blues
North Mississippi Allstars, Prayer For Peace
John McNamara, Rollin’ With It
Dexter Shaw & The Wolf Tones, Dexin’
TG Swampbusters, Swamp Rock Country Blues
Andy T Band, Double Strike
Corbin Andrick, Bonzo Squad
Eilen Jewell, Downhearted Blues
Jason Buie, Driftin’ Heart
Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers, Big Road
Top 10 Rock ’n’ Roll CDs
Ricky Byrd, Clean Getaway
Phil Seymour, Prince of Power Pop: His Very Best
Gregg Allman, Southern Blood
Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real, Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
Jack Snax, Lake Songs
Machine Mass, Plays Hendrix
Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Barefoot To The Head
Chuck Berry, Chuck
Casey James, Strip It Down
Mumpbreak, Tooth
Top 10 Worldbeat CDs
Hiroe Sekine, One World One Sun
Eddie Palmieri, Sabiduria
Gabriel Alegria Afro-Peruvian Sextet, Diablo En Brooklyn
Eliane Elias, Dance Of Time
Lee “Scratch” Perry, Super Ape Returns To Conquer
Rudresh Mahanthappa’s Indo-Pak Coalition, Agrima
Samuel Pompeo Quinteto, Que Descaida
Morgan Heritage, Avrakedabra
Beata Pater, Fire Dance
John Pizzarelli, Sinatra & Jobim @ 50
Top 11 Country CDs
Steve Earle, So You Wanna Be An Outlaw
Marty Stuart, Way out West
Willie Nelson, God’s Problem Child
Rodney Crowell, Close Ties
Rusty Young, Waitin’ For The Sun
Alison Krauss, Windy City
Guy Clark, The Best Of The Dualtone Years
Various Artists, Red Hot: A Celebration of Sun Records
Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer, Not Dark Yet
Angaleena Presley, Wrangled
The Dustbowl Revival, The Dustbowl Revival
Top 11 R&B CDs
Trombone Shorty, Parking Lot Symphony
The Isley Brothers and Santana, Power Of Peace
Wilson Pickett, Wilson Pickett Sings Bobby Womack
Wyclef Jean, Carnival III: The Fall & Rise of a Refugee
Stanton Moore, With You In Mind: The Songs Of Allen Toussaint
Sarayah, Feel The Vibe
Don Bryant, Don’t Give Up On Love
Marcus Randolph & My Peeples Peeple, Transplant
Arthur Alexander, Arthur Alexander
Various Artists, Swamp Pop By The Bayou
Various Artists, Let’s Do The Boogaloo
Top 10 Pop CDs
Randy Newman, Dark Matter
Joan Osborne, Songs Of Bob Dylan
Van Morrison, Versatile
Cindy Lee Berryhill, The Adventurist
Stevie Winwood, Greatest Hits Live
Van Morrison, The Authorized Bang Collection
Ray Davies, Americana
Bobby Darin & Johnny Mercer, Two Of A Kind
Sam Smith, The Thrill Of It All
Karen Atkins, In My Room
Top 6 Movies
Bang! The Bert Berns Story (2017)
Unbroken (2014)
William S. Burroughs: A Man Within (2010)
Alien Covenant (2017)
Get Out (2017)
The Beatles Eight Days A Week: The Touring Years (2016)
Top 10 Books
The Scarlet Gospels, Clive Barker (2015)
High Lonesome: New & Selected Stories 1966-2006, Joyce Carol Oates (2006)
Prince Lestat, Anne Rice (2014)
The Nick Tosches Reader (2000)
The Years Of Lyndon Johnson: Master Of The Senate, Robert A. Caro (2003)
On Writing, Henry Miller (1964)
Deadfellas, Jon D’Amore (2017)
Mudwoman, Joyce Carol Oates (2012)
Expensive People, Joyce Carol Oates (1968)
Do With Me What You Will, Joyce Carol Oates (1973)
Top 10 TV Shows
Ray Donovan
Shameless
Orange Is The New Black
Game Of Thrones
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
House Of Cards
Blue Bloods
Gotham
Top 15 Concerts (in chronological order)
Steve Earle, Sellersville Theater (PA) Jan 17
Kris Kristofferson, Sands Event Center (Bethlehem PA) Jan 29
Dwight Yoakam, Mohegan Sun Casino (Wilkes-Barre, PA) Feb 3
The Fab Faux, State Theatre (Easton, PA) March 11
Rosanne Cash, State Theatre, April 8
Cherry Popping Daddies, MusikFest Café at Steel Stacks (Bethlehem PA) May 23
Crawfish Fest, Sussex County Fairgrounds (Augusta, NJ) June 3
Trombone Shorty, Sherman Theater (Stroudsburg, PA) June 15
Aaron Neville, MusikFest Café at Steel Stacks, June 16
The Robert Glaspar Experiment, Musik Café at Steelstacks, June 21
Saratoga Jazz Festival (NY), June 23 & 24
Graham Nash, Wellmont Theater (Montclair, NJ) July 14
Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Twisters, MusikFest (Bethehem) August 9
McCoy Tyner, The Blue Note (New York, NY) August 14
Marshall Crenshaw & Los Strait Jackets, MusikFest Café, August 23
