Light of Day Benefit Features The Verve Pipe

The Verve Pipe are multi-platinum alternative rock band from Michigan that are coming to The Stone Pony for the Light of Day Foundation benefit. Known for their ‘90s post-grunge hits such as “The Freshmen,” and “Photograph,” this smash-hit group has been making great music for 24 years. Now they are gracing the intimate, yet iconic, Asbury Park stage to help raise money for Light of Day. This foundation, in their own words, are “utilizing the awesome power of music to raise money and awareness in our continuing battle to defeat Parkinson’s Disease and its related illnesses, ALS and PSP within our lifetime.” The benefit concert is on Jan. 12. For more information, go to stoneponyonline.com.

Pseudo Star: Coming To You

Looking for a harmonious, subtly pop, alt-rock group? His Dream of Lions is the group for you. Influenced by My Chemical Romance, Paramore, and many other early 2000s rock bands, the young men who make up the group have been striving to release music that is honest, feel good, and courageous to their fans since 2012. Their sound is compelling, and have pulling away from their alternative, pop punk style with their latest single “Love Me Like I’m Sick” and meshing it more with Queen-esque, glam rock concepts. Their new EP, Pseudo Star, is “about effort in the face of uncertainty,” and will be released Feb. 16. To keep up with the band, visit facebook.com/HisDreamOfLions.



Inara George To Grace NYC With Her Presence

Singer, songwriter, and musician, Inara George does it all. Her trademark airy voice, songwriting skills, and overall talent will be showcased once again in her upcoming album, Dearest Everybody. Being released on Jan. 19, this will be her first solo album since 2009; not to mention her most intimate and personal one to date. To celebrate its release and perform her new music live, George will be doing a small tour with a string of dates in North America. Thankfully, her sensational live performance tour stops at Nublu in New York City on Jan. 24. This is a show you don’t want to miss! For tickets, visit inarageorge.com.