Rock Scene Auctions are kicking things up a notch in 2018 with the addition of a new feature, Rock Scene TV.

The online auctions for Rock Scene have long acted as a way to not only become an owner of a piece of rock history, but to help others in need in the process. Every month legendary photographers hold three week long biddings for a selection of photographs showcasing iconic rockers and bands. The winning bidder receives their photos signed by the photographer with a Certificate of Authenticity, with a portion of the proceeds going to WhyHunger, a movement that works to “end hunger and poverty by connecting people to nutritious, affordable food.”

The current auction is for signed prints of one of rock’s most celebrated artists: the Starman himself, David Bowie. All prints were taken, and are signed, by one of two renowned photographers — Mark Weiss and Robert Alford.

Now, in addition to these auctions, Rock Scene offers Rock Scene TV. Rock Scene TV offers viewers a “guided tour of classic images and interviews” of said rockers. In honor of both Bowie’s birthday (Jan. 8) and the day he passed (Jan. 10) — as well as his current auction — Bowie is the star of the first digital issue of Rock Scene TV. Boasting two interviews and multiple live performances from Bowie’s prime in 1973, Rock Scene TV gives you a glimpse back in time of the almost mythical Ziggy Stardust.

You can bid on these photographs or sneak a peek at Rock Scene TV here.