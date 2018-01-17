Whether it be albums that have only been hinted to be released in 2018 (I’m looking at you, Sky Ferreira), or albums that have just been pushed back into 2018 (Post Malone, we’re ready for Beerbongs and Bentleys), this year in music is going to be epic. We have artists quickly rising in the charts (i.e. Cardi B), remixes being released (i.e. “Finesse” by Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B), and musicians making a total left turn (i.e. the possibility of Justin Timberlake going country…minus Cardi B). Here are just some of the highly anticipated albums of 2018 that I, for one, hope are released sooner rather than later.

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A (January 19)

Almost three years to the day since their last studio album, American Beauty/American Psycho, was released — and went straight to No. 1 in the United States and Canada — Fall Out Boy are coming out with M A N I A. The 10-track album has been highly anticipated, as its original release date was in September 2017, but was pushed off due it not being “ready,” according to lead singer, Patrick Stump. It’s said to be nostalgic, which makes fans think it will be reflective of their authentic, punk rock vibe. Although, we have already heard four (!) songs off of the album, including “Young and Menace.” The single from April 2017 had EDM influences that shocked many, but bassist Pete Wentz explained that that track was the one that was truly out of left field, as compared to the other tracks. Fall Out Boy is rock band that has yet to truly disappoint or steer too far from their beloved, core sound. Therefore, M A N I A is bound to be a hit upon its release.

Charlie Puth – Voicenotes (May 11)

Just weeks after announcing the Voicenotes Tour with special guest Hailee Steinfeld, Charlie Puth reported via Twitter that his new, sophomore LP, Voicenotes, will have a later release than intended. The original delivery was for January of this year, but has been pushed back to May 11. Albums being pushed back for not being “perfect,” as Puth explained of his album, intrigues the public, because what wasn’t perfect? Will the final product even be perfect? Personal stories are bound to be told, once again showcasing his songwriting abilities. His first album, Nine Track Mind, was filled to the brim with excellent, R&B-based pop songs, so what could be in store for Voicenotes? Puth had major success, received airplay for his single “Attention” and dropped a song with Boyz II Men in the beginning of the year, so we can already expect some continued excellence on his second album.

Echo & the Bunnymen – The Stars, The Ocean & The Moon (May 18)

New albums don’t always have to include new music. Liverpool rockers Echo & the Bunnymen are releasing their first album in four years in May, but you might already know the music. The classic, post-punk songs that the band believes helped define them are being reimagined and transformed. Singer, songwriter, and musician, Ian McCulloch, says, “I’m not doing this for anyone else. I’m doing it as it’s important to me to make the songs better. I have to do it.” The anticipation for this record is high, for fans who can’t wait to get to listen to the long-established songs that are to be newly transformed “with string and things.”

Selena Gomez – Untitled Third Album (TBA)

Selena Gomez had quite the 2017; from being Billboard’s Woman of the Year, to her life-saving kidney transplant, to her possible rekindling of romance with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. And who could forget her executive producing of Netflix’s controversial show, Thirteen Reasons Why, her first U.S. Vogue cover, or the four chart topping singles she was a part of? (Three of them being her own!) With a year like that, both personally and musically, it is hard not to think about what Gomez’s next move could be. Although, according to interviews and her Instagram, 2018 is going to be the year we get her second solo album. Will it include the Talking Heads sampled “Bad Liar” that was continuously praised throughout the year? What about the experimental pop song “Fetish” that featured rapper Gucci Mane and had an even more experimental music video? Or her latest hit single, “Wolves” featuring producer Marshmello? It’s all up in the air right now, but that doesn’t mean that fans are not eager to hear what else Selena has in store.

The 1975 – Music For Cars (TBA)

The 1975’s third full-length studio album is coming. It seems to be truly on its way and fans across the world are clamoring for a release date so they can go out and buy it as soon as it hits shelves — on vinyl, most likely. Between the numerous black and white photos of the band in the studio being posted online, and the band’s “white out” on their accounts, it is suspected that Music For Cars is closer than we think. Not to mention that lead singer, Matty Healy, tweeted, “It’s happening…” on Jan. 4, closing the gap between rumor and truth of the release of a third album and almost immediately sparked the talk about their new record. It has been almost two years since their critically acclaimed second album, I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It, came out, so the more teasers from the band we get, the more fans are anticipating the alt-rock, indie pop record.