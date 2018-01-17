SILVERHOUNDS – New Brunswick, NJ

My boy Smitty from Zenergy Entertainment turned me on to my new favorite band of 2018! I love these guys, though after listening to their music, I still know very little about them, but I wanted to feature them this week because you need to know about them. I’m talking about the Silverhounds! I love these guys! The minute that I saw bass player and singer Dan Pena playing a stand-up bass, I had to hear more…and holy crap! They’re a metal band! I watched the video for their song, “The Way of the Wolf,” and I was hooked! Guitarist Derek Malunow and his metal riffs with Pena’s rockabilly bass playing style really leave an incredible vibe within their music. Smitty told that these kids were incredible live and singer Pena was certainly eye-candy for the ladies in the audience.

According to their bio, the Silverhounds formed back in August of 2009 in New Brunswick. Since their inception, they’ve shared the stage with bands like the Chop Tops, Koffin Kats, King Sick-a-billy, the Goddamn Gallows, the Stellar Corpses, and Slim Cessna’s Auto Club. The members of the Silverhounds describe their music s hard, heavy, loud, and fast. They mix thrash with punk, but power their sound with some Rockabilly, an upright bass and a “manic, incendiary” live show. The guys call it their particular brand of “Psychobilly,” which has also been dubbed as “Metalbilly” or “Thrashabilly” by some fans and peers on the scene. But these guys could care less for the words people have for their music, they only want their fans to have a good time! Silverhounds name bands like Motorhead, Iron Maiden, Meshuggah, Reverend Horton Heat, Stray Cats, and Metallica as their main influences, and it’s without a doubt evident in their music.

Back in March of last year, Silverhounds released their first EP, Auguries, featuring the songs “The Way of the Wolf,” “The Teeth in the Darkness” and “Wolf Manor.” These songs were nasty, yet tasty! This was an EP I can listen to over and over again for hour, and I did! You need to check these hounds of hell out! If you like the music that I like, you will love these guys! Connect with Silverhounds now, or at least watch their video for “The Way of the Wolf” by logging on to TheSilverHounds.com.

My brother and co-worker, Kevin Miller, bassist of the band In Our Glory, recently shared some really cool news with me. Since rejoining the band, Kevin told me that some great things have been happening for them including being picked by Philly station WMMR to open for the band Dorothy last week at the TLA in Philly. Before that, In Our Glory ended the year opening for Palisades at the House of Independents. It sounds like In Our Glory could be a band to watch out for here in 2018! For more info on In Our Glory, visit Facebook.com/InOurGlory.

My former guitarist from Sik Twizted Smile and Mean Venus, Adrian Freyre has put the finishing touches on his debut solo CD featuring the songs “You’re My Life,” which he wrote about his daughters, and the song “Left With Loss,” which he co-wrote with guitarist Nick Limoli. I got to hear a clip of “You’re My Life” and it was pretty good! Age said it started out as a songwriting project and turned into a full-fledged CD nine songs later. Freyre’s solo CD should be out by now. For more info on this CD, visit Facebook.com/Adrian.Freyre.18.

And finally, for my shameless plug of the month, my band Rahway returns to Philadelphia this Saturday night (1/20) to perform at World Café Live as part of their Winter Wreck event. This would be a perfect time for Rahway fans in Philly to grab tickets to see us at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ with Monster Magnet, Painted Doll, Sekond Skyn, BoundAlive and The Walk Arounds. For more info, visit Rahwayband.com.

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

