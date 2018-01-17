5-Time Winner Gracious Enough to Chat & Take Photo with a Couple of Big Fans

Like clockwork, every Tuesday evening, my wife and I watch Jeopardy on TV before rushing out of the house to play trivia in the weekly contest staged at Princeton’s Ivy Inn. But because the reigning champ, Gilbert Collins, lives and works in Princeton, as I turned off the set I mentioned that I’d like to meet and interview him someday.



Little did I know how soon half that wish would come true. For, lo and behold, there he was among the many trivia enthusiasts in attendance at the local watering hole. The handsome Harvard grad was very gracious when me and my buddy Boot introduced ourselves and began peppering him with questions about the show.

And I think he sort of agreed to a tete-a-tete, too. So, watch this space for what promises to be a scintillating chat with a brilliant brother.