Pioneering Dance Phenomenon is 20

by Mike Greenblatt

Still touring in various permutations, the acclaimed “Riverdance,” to celebrate its 20th Anniversary, is up and at it again and will stop at The State Theatre in Easton, Penn. Feb. 6 and 7, with new costuming, lighting, projections and even a new dance added for the occasion. Originating in Dublin, international acclaim came in London before an unprecedented eight-night sold-out event at Radio City Music Hall in New York that kicked off 16 straight years of touring. Audiences in North America, South America, Asia, Europe and South Africa have thrilled to this kinetic pioneering dance phenomenon.

The Hollywood Special FX Show

by Mike Greenblatt

The special effects teams from such movies as The Dark Knight Rises and Guardians Of The Galaxy (as well as HBO’s Game Of Thrones) have banded together with Lady Gaga’s FX tour crew to create The Hollywood Special FX Show, hitting The State Theatre in Easton, Penn. at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10. Expect an onstage inferno, monsters galore, a debris cannon, apocalyptic weather, huge explosions and a life-size T-Rex animatronic skeleton — as developed by Japanese scientists — that will loom dramatically over the first few rows. British press have reported that the production in England used more pyrotechnics “than any other UK touring show.”

Phoenix Jam Band Takes on Asbury Park

by Jenna Romaine

The Arizona four-piece known as Spafford is heading to the Wonder Bar on Wednesday, Jan. 24 — a show you don’t want to miss. With their jam band aesthetic, previous festival rounds at favorites like Firefly, and coming off their August 2017 release of Abaculus: An Improvisational Experience — an hour long, one-take — Spafford is bound to put on an unforgettable set!