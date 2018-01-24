As hard as it is to imagine in these sub-freezing temperatures, warm weather is right around the corner, and you know what that means…music festivals! Festival season will soon be upon us and tickets are already beginning to sell out for Coachella, FireFly, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and many others across the globe. As music festivals become more mainstream, more big name artists are headlining shows. But who is that down below on the list of performers? Who will you be listening to when you wait for Eminem to perform on the main stage? It won’t be Beyoncé or The Killers, but it might just be The Struts or A$AP TWELVYY. Here is a guide to those bands and artists who you might just steal your heart — and your ears — at the festivals that you plan on attending this year.

Low Cut Connie

Guess who will be attending BottleRock and Bonnaroo? That’s right! The Philly-based rock band known for their massively high energy concerts and garage soul, rock ‘n’ roll revival styled Low Cut Connie are taking their grit and fighter attitude to the masses, thankfully. What the world needs right now is an authentic, personal, determined, truly rocking band. There is no shortage of rock ‘n’ roll here, for all four of their studio albums contain that mid-‘70s, musical powerhouse passion and talent.

Before you go, listen to: “Dirty Water,” “Revolution Rock n Roll” and “Shake It Little Tina”

Mikky Ekko

Soon to be releasing his sophomore album, recording artist and record producer Mikky Ekko is ready to be a Governors Ball staple. Known mostly for his feature on Rihanna’s 2013 smash hit, “Stay,” Ekko is a 33-year-old living in one of the country’s largest music cities: Nashville. He credits Nashville for being one of the biggest influences on his music and his life, calling it his “adopted hometown” and one of the most hospitable places he has ever been to. He is a great talent, his songwriting skills are evident, and his ability to mix songs and produce them the way he wants is impeccable.

Before you go, listen to: “Light The Way” and “Kids”

Snail Mail

These indie rockers are reading to hit the festival scene this year to put all alternative indie bands in their place. Frontwoman Lindsey Jordan is barely 18 years old, yet has been playing guitar for 13 years, has formed a band, and toured with Waxahatchee. Now, Snail Mail are going to Indio, Calif. to play Coachella. Their album, Habitat, has an occasionally melancholy feeling of Lana Del Rey, mixed with the anti-suburbia vibe that SWMRS give off.

Before you go, listen to: “Thinning” and “Slug”

Amillion The Poet

A father, best-selling author, award-winning poet, and international hip-hop artist from Delaware, Lucas Amillion Mayfield is ready to hit the FireFly Festival stage. Once a basketball star, now a hip-hop artist who has taken his poems and spoken word to a whole new level. His raps are spirited in the most pure and honest way, because his spirited personality is truly on display. His songs are on the rise and performing them at FireFly will definitely put him on the rap and hip-hop map.

Before you go, listen to: “Keep On Moving” and “Friends”

The Regrettes

Performing at Coachella, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and FireFly, this California punk rock band is more than force to be reckoned with. Frontwoman, Lydia Night, is everything you want in a lead singer: talented, dedicated and charismatic. It’s hard to imagine her and her über talented band anywhere but on a stage, playing their hearts out. Take the Spice Girls, the Ramones, and Bikini Kill and put them all in a blender. Take a sip of that mix and enjoy all that The Regrettes have to offer.

Before you go, listen to: “Seashore,” “Lacy Loo” and “Hey Now”