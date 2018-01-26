If you don’t already have weekend plans, why not have fun and support a good cause? The Rockit Live Foundation will be taking their act to the Cutting Room, NYC for a performance honoring Steve Marriott — as well as his enduring legacy through Small Faces and Humble Pie.

The Rockit Live Foundation — a music education-based nonprofit organization at the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ — was started by drummer Bruce Gallipani, and aims to aid young musicians in developing their craft, offering inspiration, education, and scholarships — particularly in rock.

The Sunday event begins at 3 p.m. and will feature tribute performances for Marriot, by the foundation’s talented students and a few special guests! For more information on The Rockit Live Foundation and the event, click here.