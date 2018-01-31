Dave Matthews, the Trey Anastasio Band, Aaron Neville, and Hurray for the Riff Raff performed a charity benefit called the Concert for Island Relief at Radio City Music Hall on Jan. 6, 2018. Matthews performed mostly solo acoustic and Neville was accompanied only by a guitarist and pianist, but the Trey Anastasio Band was a full eight-piece ensemble.

All proceeds from the event and from online donations will benefit hurricane relief efforts in the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Funds will support both immediate and long-term needs in the devastating aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

The Madison Square Garden Company donated the use of Radio City Music Hall and covered all venue-related expenses, so that all proceeds from “A Concert for Island Relief” will go directly to organizations benefitting the victims of the hurricanes that devastated parts of the Caribbean. Additionally, Ticketmaster donated its net proceeds from ticket service fees to this event.

Hurray for the Riff Raff Setlist

Nothing’s Gonna Change That Girl Hungry Ghost Rican Beach Living in the City

Aaron Neville Setlist

Stand by Me (Ben E. King cover) Bird on the Wire (Leonard Cohen cover) This Magic Moment (The Drifters cover) A Change Is Gonna Come (Sam Cooke cover) Three Little Birds (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover) Stir It Up (The Wailers cover) Louisiana 1927 (Randy Newman cover)

Trey Anastasio Band Setlist

Mozambique Everything’s Right Sand (Phish cover) Valentine Dark and Down Curlew’s Call Money, Love and Change Clint Eastwood (Gorillaz cover) Push On ‘Til the Day The Parting Glass (a cappella, traditional cover)

Dave Matthews Setlist

Don’t Drink the Water Stay or Leave Funny the Way It Is So Damn Lucky Samurai Cop Grey Street Mercy (with Rashawn Ross) Satellite (with Rashawn Ross & Ben the Sax Guy) Save Me (with Rashawn Ross & Ben the Sax Guy) Some Devil Dancing Nancies

Encore