Fly High With The High Divers

The Sibling Rivalry Tour is coming to Asbury Park on Feb. 7. It is perfectly named, for the frontman and frontwoman of the headlining band, The High Divers, and their opening act just happen to be brother and sister. The High Divers are a four-piece rock band hailing from Charleston, N.C. and they are more dedicated than most. After a terrifying accident injured everyone in the band and every member of their touring crew in June 2017, they are already back on tour, doing what they are passionate about and getting ready to release a new album, Chicora, in March. For tickets to see the extremely talented, experimental, southern rock group, visit ticketmaster.com.

Brooklyn’s British Invasion

UK based punk band Milk Teeth are loud, wild, raging, brilliantly talented, and ready to rock Williamsburg alongside Connecticut rock group, Enter Shikari. Since Milk Teeth’s formation in 2013, garage rock has never sounded better. It’s Nirvana and Green Day meet Sorority Noise and Knuckle Puck; as in the power pop, punk rock sound that the world needs more of. Three EPs, one studio album, and thousands of fans are only a testament to what this group has in store. To catch their deliciously fun and rambunctious show on Feb. 2, visit musichallofwilliamsburg.com.

Times Square to Welcome Neck Deep and More

2017 was a big year for Neck Deep, the adored pop punk band from England. For starters, their third studio album, The Peace and the Panic, was released to amazing praise from both their fans and the press. They headlined Vans Warped Tour, expanding their ever growing fanbase. They also won Best British Band at the Rock Sound awards, which was beyond well deserved. Now, just two months into 2018, they are touring around the world with Creeper, Seaway, and Speak Low If You Speak Love. Their Playstation Theater concert on Feb. 2 will surely be the place to be for any emo/pop punk fan. For tickets, go to axs.com.