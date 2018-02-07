Let’s face it: festivals are one of the best ways to experience live music. It’s just a fact that when you put tens of thousands of fans together for one reason, magic happens. What makes this even better is when it happens right in your backyard. Governors Ball and Panorama Music Festival both take place at Randall’s Island in New York City, June 1-3 and July 27-29, respectively.

So why should you go? For starters, Gov. Ball has produced a killer lineup for the past seven years. This year is no different with Jack White, Travis Scott, and Eminem as 2018’s headliners. Although I will say, New Jersey shines on the Saturday date. Jersey girl, Halsey, is slotted to play June 2, along with the reunion of The Gaslight Anthem, who will be playing The ’59 Sound in full in honor of their 10-year anniversary. Seeing these locally bred acts with the backdrop of the New York City skyline is a pretty sight. Gov. Ball is your go-to festival to see mainstream favorites.

However, Gov. Ball isn’t just all about music. They also have a phenomenal food line up as well, paying homage to NYC favorites. Some of last year’s well-known names included Dō (trendy, edible cookie dough), Waffles & Dinges (chicken and waffles — should we say more?), and Melt Shop (to-die-for grilled cheese), just to name a few. Fuel up between sets in style!

Panorama is New York’s festival newcomer. This year will only be its third year in existence — but don’t let the young age fool you, Panorama is slaying the lineup game. The Weeknd, Janet Jackson, and The Killers are headlining 2018’s festival. Other fan favorites, like Migos, Jersey-native and five-time Grammy nominee SZA, and The XX are also slotted to play. The wide variety of genres Panorama offers gives it a unique flavor, making it the best festival to attend to explore new music.

But festivals aren’t just about seeing your favorites in a new setting. Festivals allow you to explore new artists in the best way possible — live. The great part is both festivals offer single day tickets, so if you can’t commit the time or money for a full weekend, you can still get the festival experience. Either one will radiate good vibes and good times, so rally up your adventurous friends and head out to one (or both!) festivals this summer! We’ll see you there! For tickets visit governorsballmusicfestival.com and panorama.nyc.