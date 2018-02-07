Better Than The Beatles

by Mike Greenblatt

The Beatles stopped touring in 1966. They never played their greatest songs on a stage. This is music meant to be digested live. It’s too good not to. So like an orchestra playing Bach, The Fab Faux plays this material with the kind of attention-to-detail that will blow your mind. Every single sound that the brilliant producer, Sir George Martin, ever coaxed out of his science lab of a studio is actually recreated by The Fab Faux in stunning clarity and jam-band glory — including live horns and a live string quartet. They take from that which is already imbedded in our DNA and stretch it out like you wouldn’t believe. There is no better Beatle experience on the face of the planet. Watch them live at State Theatre in Easton, PA, Mar. 10 and at Wellmont Theater in Montclair, NJ, Mar. 17.

NYC To Host Chart-Topping Rockers

by Debra Kate Schafer

Three-time Grammy nominated rock group Nothing More is following up their time at the largest American music award show with a massive tour across the U.S. The quartet were honored to be at the show that they were so rightfully invited to, as they have been taking the world by storm with their latest LP, The Stories We Tell Ourselves. Their music draws influence from their personal lives, emotions that they experience, and emulate the heavy rock bands that they all grew up fans of, such as Tool and Linkin Park. You can catch the band’s stop on their tour at Irving Plaza on Feb. 6. For more information, visit nothingmore.net.

The Greatest Illusionists Featuring Naathan Phan

by Debra Kate Schafer

What’s a word that has five letters and starts with the letter ‘M’? Music? Yes. Magic? Yes. Naathan Phan does both. The California native has been on America’s Got Talent, Tosh.0, Masters of Illusion, Penn and Teller, and more. He’s got a love for magic and a knack for celebrity impressions. The Masters of Illusion Live Tour is the largest touring magic show in America and features the talented, truly magical Phan, and will be at Sands Bethlehem Events Center on Feb. 8. For tickets, go to sandseventcenter.com.

Remembering DiNizio

by Debra Kate Schafer

A movement has been launched by fans to get a street in Scotch Plains named after Smithereens vocalist, the late Pat DiNizio — a Scotch Plains native. In regards to this, Jim Babjak and Dennis Diken of The Smithereens have released this statement: “The Smithereens support and applaud the grassroots effort by our fans to have a street in Scotch Plains, NJ, renamed in honor of the late Pat DiNizio, our dear friend, brother, and bandmate in The Smithereens. He was always a proud resident of his hometown and lived there until his passing. Such a tribute will be well deserved.”