Billy Walton has been performing for years; from his mom driving him to clubs and chaperoning his gigs — because he was too young to be there by himself — to forming his band and headlining his own shows. Celebrating the band’s 10-year anniversary this year, the Billy Walton Band released a brand new album with more soul and passion than ever before.

Appropriately titled Soul of a Man, the bluesy rock album is all about creating a sound that people love. They have done 13 tours in 10 years and are about to embark on one right now, as well, to promote this stellar new record. People worldwide are hooked on this group and have surely fallen further in love upon hearing it. Soul of a Man is honest music. All of the songs come from a place where music should always come from: the heart. I would recommend it to anyone who appreciates and loves music when in its purest form.

My favorite track off the album is a seemingly late ‘50s, early ‘60s inspired rocker with jazz undertones that make it soar. “It Ain’t True” is a perfectly crafted song that gives off a more professional side of a song you think you would hear being played to a bunch of locals in a club down South. The people at the bar would be sitting, tapping their foot on the barstool. The men and women on the dance floor would be dancing, genuinely enjoying the moment that the music was helping create. It’s a picture perfect song, lyrically and instrumentally.

“Minglewood” is the eleventh track off Soul of a Man. It falls just three seconds short of being six minutes, yet I easily could have taken another six. The keyboardist, Sam Sherman, holds the piece together, creating a fluidity. Without his work on the keys in the background, there would be a hard time following the lengthy track. Although, Walton himself does a great job at placing the eloquent, short guitar licks throughout the song to enhance the story that set in the South.

To really feel like you’re in Alabama and having a grand ‘ole time, “I Don’t Know,” the second song on the album, is the song for you. The saxophonist, Sean Marks, keeps amazing time in this phenomenal song. While he plays, Walton shreds his guitar, putting the two men and their instrumental talent — both figuratively and literally — in the forefront. That song is the epitome of real music and raw talent. The Billy Walton Band gives the world just that: real music. Their authenticity to rock ‘n’ roll, their dedication to the music, the truth in how they portray themselves is astounding. By listening to Soul of a Man, you’re getting eras worth of music, various genres, and immensely strong talent rolled into a single, 13-track package.