Huge news for some local musicians…Sal Abruscato from Life of Agony has a popular side project called A Pale Horse Named Death. Well, A Pale Horse has made a lineup change, which includes a couple of popular local musicians. On guitar, they’ve added Joe Taylor, who we know from Cycle of Pain, Corey Glover Band, and Doro Pesch. Joe replaces former guitarist Matt Brown. APHND has also added on drums, my brother Tommy Spano from Sekond Skyn and the Corey Glover Band. Tommy replaces the amazing Johnny Kelly. Tommy and APHND guitarist Eddie Heedles were bandmates in Sekond Skyn many years ago. The band has been working on their third CD in a Jersey studio and finalizing their record deal hoping for a summer release. For more info on A Pale Horse Named Death, visit APaleHorseNamedDeath.com. Congrats to Tommy and Joe!

My brothers from BoundAlive have released another new single since reuniting. The name of the song is “Fake” and there is nothing “fake” about it. The song is heavy as hell! It has great riffs, a cool melody and some pretty thunderous drums. Oh, and it has a piano intro! You can hear “Fake” along with more BoundAlive favorites at the Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on Mar. 30 with my band Rahway, Monster Magnet, Sekond Skyn, Painted Doll, and The Walk Arounds. For more on BoundAlive, visit BoundAlive.com.

The boys from Metal Life Crisis have been added to a pretty cool show at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park on April 6. They’ll be opening for the legendary Accept singer, Udo Dirkschneider. Udo will be bringing his Back to the Roots tour to Jersey this April and Metal Life Crisis gets a chance to share the stage with him along with the band Elm Street. This is a great opportunity for Metal Life Crisis to win over some fans who listen to their type of metal. For more info on Metal Life Crisis, visit Facebook.com/MetalLifeCrisisNJ.

My little brothers in Brand of Julez recently announced that they have been added to Texas Hippie Coalition’s Year of the Bull tour with Kobra and the Lotus and Granny 4 Barrell. The tour will be a 30-city tour with a stop at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ on May 10 and a stop at Kingsland in NYC on May 11. This should be another amazing experience for the boys from the boogie down. This will also be the first tour with BOJ for new drummer Frankie D’ Esposito, who joined the band at the end of January. For more about Brand of Julez and their upcoming tour, visit Facebook.com/BrandofJulez.

And finally, my old pal, Nolenz Volenz is finally releasing a new CD, Hiraeth Forever, with the help of Modirn Records. After dealing with the death of his mother to cancer in 2009 and sister in 2015 (followed by a year and a half of depression), Nolenz eventually started strumming around on an old guitar and the emotions of everything started to pour out. After writing 18 songs, he decided that the eight songs on the CD were the ones that told his story the best. Hiraeth means deep homesickness and a longing for times gone by. These songs are pure emotion, nothing preconceived, just a total stream of consciousness. Nolenz created a crowd-funding page to help him pay for CD mastering, limited-run CD manufacturing and a music video for the song “In Every Happy Face” (written and dedicated to his mother). To help Nolenz Volenz out, visit gofundme.com/nolenzvolenz.

That's all for now!

Just remember…We’re all in the same boat, so every little bit of exposure counts!

Tim Louie is the Author of S**t Happens.

NJN Concert Calendar:

2/15—See Plus/Sunday Brave—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/17—Harley Cro-Mags Flanagan/Riverside Odds/Rest Assured/Dumpweed/Jack and the Me Offs—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/21—Doyle/Deadtide/After The Burn/War For The Crown—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/23—The Schwam/Drive, Kid/Malibu/Joker’s Republic/America Part Two—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

2/24—No Zodiac/Absolute Suffering/Strengthen What Remains—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

2/25—Our Fears/Coursduroi—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/2—American Grim/Steel Spades Syndicate/Out of Bounds/Monitor/Tiny Hueman/Illusions of Grandeur/Lucidity—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/2—Jaded Past—Stanhope House, Stanhope, NJ

3/3—Stereo Jo/Public Trade/Back From Nothing/Fat Chance/The Crowning/Slang Terms (EP Release Show)—Dingbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/9—Rahway/Paulus Hook/Dead Fish Handshake/Among Us—Dingnbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/11—Crazy Town/Davey Suicide/Blue Lizard—Dingnbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/17—Resurge/Incognito Theory/War for the Crown/Lynch Mob—Debonair Music Hall, Teaneck, NJ

3/23—Judas Priestess (All Female Tribute to Judas Priest)/Psychoprism/Orbynot/Uncrafted/Atomic Minds/Anatomy of the Sacred/Sampere—Dingnbatz, Clifton, NJ

3/24—RONIN/Pop Evil—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

3/30—Rahway/Sekond Skyn/BoundAlive/The Walk Arounds/Painted Doll/Monster Magnet—Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

3/31—Under Blood Red Skies/Empire Fallen/Gathering After Ashes/Shivers, The Lifeless Butler—Dingnbatz, Clifton, NJ

4/6—Metal Life Crisis/Elm Street /DIRKSCHNEIDER—The Stone Pony, Asbury Park, NJ