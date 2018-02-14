Boston-based, New Jersey native Julia Mark is an up-and-coming singer/songwriter and pianist. She is currently making her mark on the music scene. Her lyrics are stunning, clever, and talk of gains, losses, and life. Her marvelous new album, Gemini, was just released and the album release show in Cambridge, Mass. was completely sold out. As she continues to make her mark locally and regionally along the East Coast, she is doing a small tour that is stopping at Rockwood Music Hall on Feb. 21, with New York’s very own Frank Bell. For more information, visit juliamarkmusic.com.