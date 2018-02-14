It’s Feb. 14: chocolate prices are at an all-time high, teddy bears are flying off shelves, and last minute shoppers are scrambling to find that perfect bouquet of flowers. Some people adore the love in the air, the sappy Hallmark cards, and the slew of pink and red decorations. Although, there are others who hate every single second of it. Whether you love it or hate it, The Aquarian has you covered! Here are some of the staff’s favorite love songs, and anti-love songs, for the lovers and loathers of Valentine’s Day.
Debra Kate Schafer
For the lovers:
“Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” – Stevie Wonder
“My Love” – Paul McCartney and Wings
“Juliet” – Hanson
“Silly Girl” – The Descendents
“All My Loving” – The Beatles
For the loathers:
“Somebody Kill Me” – Adam Sandler
“I Don’t Wanna Be In Love (Dance Floor Anthem)” – Good Charlotte
“Breaking Up” – Charli XCX
“Die Die My Darling” – The Misfits
“I Hate Myself for Loving You” – Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Eric Steinert
For the lovers:
“Here To Mars” – Coheed and Cambria
“True North” – Devin Townsend Project
“He Is” – Ghost
“Killpop” – Slipknot
“Sway” – Blue October
For the loathers:
“Hammer Smashed Face” – Cannibal Corpse
“The Remedy” – Puscifer
“Odds” – Mutemath
“Aesthetic of Hate” – Machine Head
“Face Fisted” – Dethklok
Brianna Aguirre
For the lovers:
“If It Means A Lot To You” – A Day To Remember
“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran (But also, literally anything Ed Sheeran)
“Every Breath You Take” – The Police
“Beat of the Music” – Brett Eldredge
“I Believe In A Thing Called Love” – The Darkness
For the loathers:
“A Shot Across The Bow” – Mayday Parade
“I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” – My Chemical Romance
“IDGAF” – Dua Lipa
“Miserable At Best” – Mayday Parade
“Irony of Choking on a Lifesaver” – All Time Low
Jenna Romaine
For the lovers:
“Wait For Me” – Motopony
“Wonderful Tonight” – Eric Clapton
“Sweet Creature” – Harry Styles
“Such Great Heights” – The Postal Service
“A Guy With A Girl” – Blake Shelton
For the loathers:
“New Rules” – Dua Lipa
“Dig Up Her Bones” – The Misfits
“Somebody Else” – The 1975
“If You Leave” – OMD
“You Should’ve Killed Me When You Had The Chance” – A Day To Remember
