To Love or Not To Love: Your Valentine’s Day Playlist

It’s Feb. 14: chocolate prices are at an all-time high, teddy bears are flying off shelves, and last minute shoppers are scrambling to find that perfect bouquet of flowers. Some people adore the love in the air, the sappy Hallmark cards, and the slew of pink and red decorations. Although, there are others who hate every single second of it. Whether you love it or hate it, The Aquarian has you covered! Here are some of the staff’s favorite love songs, and anti-love songs, for the lovers and loathers of Valentine’s Day.

Debra Kate Schafer

For the lovers:

“Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours” – Stevie Wonder

“My Love” – Paul McCartney and Wings

“Juliet” – Hanson

“Silly Girl” – The Descendents

“All My Loving” – The Beatles

For the loathers:

“Somebody Kill Me” – Adam Sandler

“I Don’t Wanna Be In Love (Dance Floor Anthem)” – Good Charlotte

“Breaking Up” – Charli XCX

“Die Die My Darling” – The Misfits

“I Hate Myself for Loving You” – Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Eric Steinert

For the lovers:

“Here To Mars” – Coheed and Cambria

“True North” – Devin Townsend Project

“He Is” – Ghost

“Killpop” – Slipknot

“Sway” – Blue October

For the loathers:

“Hammer Smashed Face” – Cannibal Corpse

“The Remedy” – Puscifer

“Odds” – Mutemath

“Aesthetic of Hate” – Machine Head

“Face Fisted” – Dethklok

Brianna Aguirre

For the lovers:

“If It Means A Lot To You” – A Day To Remember

“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran (But also, literally anything Ed Sheeran)

“Every Breath You Take” – The Police

“Beat of the Music” – Brett Eldredge

“I Believe In A Thing Called Love” – The Darkness

For the loathers:

“A Shot Across The Bow” – Mayday Parade

“I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” – My Chemical Romance

“IDGAF” – Dua Lipa

“Miserable At Best” – Mayday Parade

“Irony of Choking on a Lifesaver” – All Time Low

Jenna Romaine

For the lovers:

“Wait For Me” – Motopony

“Wonderful Tonight” – Eric Clapton

“Sweet Creature” – Harry Styles

“Such Great Heights” – The Postal Service

“A Guy With A Girl” – Blake Shelton

For the loathers:

“New Rules” – Dua Lipa

“Dig Up Her Bones” – The Misfits

“Somebody Else” – The 1975

“If You Leave” – OMD

“You Should’ve Killed Me When You Had The Chance” – A Day To Remember