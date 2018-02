New Jersey’s landmark venue, the intimate and iconic Stony Pony in Asbury Park, is to host Philadelphia’s very own funktronica rock band, Tweed. The psychedelic four-piece are about to take the stage this weekend, Friday Feb. 23, and they are more than ready to bring their eclectic, original music, off the chart talent, and high-energy performance to a sky-high new level. For more information, go to stoneponyonline.com.