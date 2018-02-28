KOLARS To Shine In Brooklyn

Los Angeles and Boston natives, Rob Kolar and Lauren Brown, joined forces almost two years ago to create their genre-defying sound that they claim to be “Desert Disco, Glam-a-Billy, Space Blues, R&Beyond.” With inspirations such as David Bowie, The Growlers, The Cure, Elvis, Tame Impala, and more, it makes sense that their music be just as beautifully diverse. While performing their imaginative music, Kolar sings and strums his guitar, while Brown uses her whole body as a percussion instrument. It’s truly something you must see to believe…and you have the chance to on Mar. 3 at Rough Trade in Brooklyn. For tickets, visit axs.com.

Heartfelt: The Daddy Tapes Benefit

Hosted at The Parkside Lounge in NYC on Mar. 11, the 32nd annual tribute to George L. Popp to benefit The American Heart Association will include an eight band lineup — featuring a memorable performance by the late Popp’s son’s band, Bill Popp and the Tapes. Bill Popp has been keeping the kind hearted, music-filled spirit of his father alive through these benefit shows every year for over three decades. For only a suggested donation of $10 at the door, you, too, can join in and raise money for an amazing organization, hear great music of various genres, and honor a wonderful father, friend, and person.

Female Power At The Bowery

Indie-pop is a style of music that holds so much strength and talent — Ella Vos is no exception. The breakout singer-songwriter is filled to the brim with feminist power and is a strong advocate for women’s rights. Her songs touch on subjects such as reproductive rights, postpartum depression, abortion, and hope — hope for equality and greater understanding. Her empowering tracks have garnered over 100 million streams on Spotify and have been featured on shows such as Grey’s Anatomy and Life of Kylie. Vos’ North American tour stops at the Bowery Ballroom on Mar. 8 and 9. For more information, go to ellavos.com.