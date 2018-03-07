THE PAIN METHOD – New York, NY

So, I mentioned these guys a few times in the past month or so because my bro, John “Fatts” Fattaruso, is now playing guitar for the band. The deeper I dug into this band, the more it took on more of an All-Star band feel. I’m talking about the bad-assery of The Pain Method. I wanted to check these guys out at Dingbatz in Clifton, NJ last month, which is where my band Rahway is performing this Friday night (3/9), but I got nailed with the flu bug! Anyway, I went to give them a listen on their website and got to hear a couple songs like “Gone For Good” and “When I’m Down” and these songs hit you pretty hard. It’s not hardcore or thrash, which is what I expected from singer and guitarist, Rob Moschetti, who many will remember from M.O.D., Pro-Pain and Generation Kill. This project was more hard rock and was right up my alley! Even if it wasn’t, I wouldn’t tell these guys! They’d probably kick my ass or something! Did I say bad-assery?

When it comes to The Pain Method, no band biography can fit what members of this band have already accomplished. Combined, their long history in the heavy music scene boasts members who have played in M.O.D., Pro-Pain, Full Scale Riot, Generation Kill, Fragile Mortals, Thanatotic Desire, and of course, StereoMud and Black Water Rising. Singer and lead guitarist Rob Moschetti and drummer Rob Youells have taken their experience, combined it, and moved forward with their own take on the hard rock genre. They’ve tapped guitarists Jay Trenczer and Johnny Fatts, and bassist Will Winton to join them on their new adventure. Already, critics are comparing The Pain Method’s music to bands like Corrosion of Conformity, Black Label Society, Godsmack and HELLYEAH, while some hear an underlying vibe similar to Alice In Chains.

This year, The Pain Method will perform as much as they can locally, followed up with a regional tour and plans for a busy Summer Festival Season. With the interest steadily growing, it will be an easy choice for promoters to grab this band while they’re still available. The Pain Method recently put the finishing touches on their debut effort, What Doesn’t Kill You…, which they plan to release this spring. Their first single “Gone For Good” is already creating a great buzz for the band. Catch The Pain Method live on March 31 at The Village Pub, Lindenhurst, NY or on April 19 with Life of Agony at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn. For more info on The Pain Method, visit Facebook.com/ThePainMethod.

NORTH JERSEY NOTES UPDATES:

My brother, Sal Marrano from Thank You Scientist has a new project called Future Humans, which he says features a bunch of friends from other local bands including my brother, Greg Telfeian from Pralaya on drums. The band posted a teaser video and I am already salivating to hear more. This stuff sounded that good! But Sal told me we’ll have to wait until April to learn more about Future Humans, because that’s when they’ll be dropping more info on their first single and debut CD. For now, you can stay tuned at Facebook.com/FutureHumansBand.

My brothers from Panzie* finally have a release-date for their upcoming CD, The Joke’s On You. They plan on dropping their new opus on…when else? April Fool’s Day! Guitarist Jonnie Rockit released a photo of the CD’s cover, and now their live show makes sense with the noose and the balloons! I get it now! But I really cannot wait to hear the new music from Panzie* with new singer Jasin Cadic! For more info, visit Panzie.com.

And finally, moving over to my brothers in Killcode, which also features my bro, guitarist D.C. Gonzalez from Panzie*. The boys released their long-awaited new CD a couple of weeks ago, The Answer, produced by Joey Z from Life of Agony. The Answer combines southern-infused rock and metal with modern-day vocals boasting hooky, super-charged anthems, huge guitars and driving rhythms on songs like the CDs title track, “Show Me,” “Kickin’ and Screamin’,” “Shot” and my favorite track “Own It Now.” The Answer is available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify and wherever you can stream and download music. For more info on Killcode, visit Killcode.net.

